"Thank you so much but it's not done, go get them tomorrow", "We live to see another day" - New York Yankees fans breathe temporary sigh of relief as team forces do-or-die Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees live to fight another day. The reigning American League East champions forced a do-or-die game back in the Bronx after overcoming the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday (Oct. 16).

Fans and Yankees personnel alike can breathe a temporary sigh of relief as the team bounced back with a crucial win after being on the brink of elimination. Many fans took to Twitter to express their relief, with one writing:

"THANK YOU SO MUCH BUT ITS NOT DONE, GO GET THEM TOMORROW"

Another tweeted:

"We live to see another day"

Here are some more reactions to the Yankees' win in Game 4 of the ALDS:

joe @BurdenBurner @Yankees @Gillette THANK YOU SO MUCH BUT ITS NOT DONE, GO GET THEM TOMORROW @Yankees @Gillette THANK YOU SO MUCH BUT ITS NOT DONE, GO GET THEM TOMORROW

Gerrit Cole was at his brilliant best in the pivotal Game 4. The ace struck out eight Cleveland Guardians players while only surrendering two runs on six base hits and one walk in seven innings of work.

Bronxville, New York-native Harisson Bader led the Yankees offense with his two-run home run in the top of the third inning.

Clay Holmes came in as a set-up man and pitched an inning of no-hit balls before Wandy Peralta came in to take the save.

Kelvin(pain, 99-63) @Cole4CyYoung @Yankees @Gillette DAAAAAAAAA YANKEEES WIN! WHAT A START BY OUR ACE GERRIT WITH 7 GUTSY INNINGS. BADER WITH ANOTHER BOMB WITH HOLMES AND WANDY TO LOCK THIS GAME DOWN. WE ARE NOW 1 WIN AWAY FROM GOING TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, AND 9 MORE WINS FOR GLORY! HIT THE MUSIC FRANK! @Yankees @Gillette DAAAAAAAAA YANKEEES WIN! WHAT A START BY OUR ACE GERRIT WITH 7 GUTSY INNINGS. BADER WITH ANOTHER BOMB WITH HOLMES AND WANDY TO LOCK THIS GAME DOWN. WE ARE NOW 1 WIN AWAY FROM GOING TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, AND 9 MORE WINS FOR GLORY! HIT THE MUSIC FRANK! https://t.co/a0Z2xCRt0F

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will once again meet for Game 5 of the NLDS in the Bronx. The winner will face the Houston Astros, a team that has reached the NLCS for the sixth consecutive season.

New York Yankees' quest for number 28

The New York Yankees will have home field advantage for Game 5.

The New York Yankees will most certainly look forward to closing out the series against the Cleveland Guardians at home to advance to the ALCS. The team hasn't had the chance to make the trip to the championship series since 2019.

The last time the Bombers were able to reach the ALCS was in 2019. They faced the Houston Astros, who defeated them in six games courtesy of a memorable Jose Altuve walk-off home run.

They will hope to avoid the same fate this year, but it will be easier said than done. The Yankees have their work cut out for them against the best pitching staff in the league and the most dominant American League franchise in recent memory.

Poll : 0 votes