"Thank you for your service, skills, and the entire Vogt experience" "He will always be A's family" - Oakland Athletics fans pay tribute to veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced his retirement from the MLB

Stephen Vogt is a beloved ten-year veteran of the MLB, and announced via the Oakland Athletics that this will be his final season. Vogt was a two-time All-Star with the Athletics and spent the best years of his career in Oakland. Now, in his tenth season in the league, he has decided to hang up his cleats.
Vogt is a beloved figure in Oakland, but he played for many teams during his MLB tenure. After starting his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, he joined the Athletics for his second season. After a four-year stint with the Athletics, he bounced around the league, joining teams like the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.
He made his way back to the Athletics in 2022, where he will finish his playing career. The team announced the retirement of their beloved catcher on Twitter.
Stephen Vogt might not be the most well-known player in the league, but he was beloved everywhere he went; regardless of how much time he spent there. His time with the Oakland Athletics was the longest of any team, and the most enduring part of his legacy.
Many fans hope that Stephen Vogt will join the Athletics coaching staff after his retirement from playing.
No matter where he went, Vogt quickly became a fan favorite. This was especially true of his time with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, a season in which they won the World Series.
Milwaukee Brewers fans fondly remember the brief time Vogt played for them in 2017. It was only for 45 games, but he is not forgotten.
San Francisco Giants fans expressed a similar sentiment, praising the catcher who played only 99 games for them.
The Oakland Athletics and their fans were thrilled to have a player and a person of the caliber of Stephen Vogt on the team.
Vogt may have announced his retirement from playing in the MLB, but fans around the league hope he will stay affiliated with the game.
Stephen Vogt is highly respected across the MLB, as this immense amount of praise after his retirement announcement shows.
Stephen Vogt is beloved by the Oakland Athletics fan base and deserving of all the praise he gets
Very few players in baseball are as universally beloved as Vogt. He may never have been an MVP candidate or playoff hero, but that does not affect how fans feel about him.
Some say that fans will remember how you made them feel more than anything accomplished on the field. If that is true, Stephen Vogt will not soon be forgotten.
