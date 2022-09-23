"Thank you for your service, skills, and the entire Vogt experience" "He will always be A's family" - Oakland Athletics fans pay tribute to veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced his retirement from the MLB

Stephen Vogt is a beloved ten-year veteran of the MLB, and announced via the Oakland Athletics that this will be his final season. Vogt was a two-time All-Star with the Athletics and spent the best years of his career in Oakland. Now, in his tenth season in the league, he has decided to hang up his cleats.

Vogt is a beloved figure in Oakland, but he played for many teams during his MLB tenure. After starting his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, he joined the Athletics for his second season. After a four-year stint with the Athletics, he bounced around the league, joining teams like the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He made his way back to the Athletics in 2022, where he will finish his playing career. The team announced the retirement of their beloved catcher on Twitter.

Oakland A's @Athletics



Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family



Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!



#DrumTogether After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold familyFans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt! After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family 💚💛Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!#DrumTogether https://t.co/VCBuJhvAtk

Stephen Vogt might not be the most well-known player in the league, but he was beloved everywhere he went; regardless of how much time he spent there. His time with the Oakland Athletics was the longest of any team, and the most enduring part of his legacy.

Roxanne 😺 @surfergrrl42 🤍 @Athletics Awesome team. Awesome man. Thank you for your service, skills, and the entire vogt experience. Congratulations on your accomplishments in MLB and beyond. @Athletics Awesome team. Awesome man. Thank you for your service, skills, and the entire vogt experience. Congratulations on your accomplishments in MLB and beyond. 💚💛🤍

Lori B @lbloli55 He will always be A's family. @Athletics Now it is time for Stephen to become part of the A's coaching staff.He will always be A's family. @Athletics Now it is time for Stephen to become part of the A's coaching staff. 💚💛 He will always be A's family.

Weihrauch0621🇺🇸 @BrianWeirauch61 @Athletics Stephen Vogt. Always a leader. Lots of clutch hits. Great receiver. Indeed. Great career! @Athletics Stephen Vogt. Always a leader. Lots of clutch hits. Great receiver. Indeed. Great career!

Many fans hope that Stephen Vogt will join the Athletics coaching staff after his retirement from playing.

No matter where he went, Vogt quickly became a fan favorite. This was especially true of his time with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, a season in which they won the World Series.

Milwaukee Brewers fans fondly remember the brief time Vogt played for them in 2017. It was only for 45 games, but he is not forgotten.

Reviewing the Brew @ReviewngTheBrew



Congratulations on an amazing career Oakland A's @Athletics



Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family



Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!



#DrumTogether After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold familyFans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt! After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family 💚💛Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!#DrumTogether https://t.co/VCBuJhvAtk I Believe In Stephen Vogt!Congratulations on an amazing career @SVogt1229 ! Thank you for the fun times and memories you gave us with the Brewers. Enjoy retirement! twitter.com/Athletics/stat… I Believe In Stephen Vogt!Congratulations on an amazing career @SVogt1229! Thank you for the fun times and memories you gave us with the Brewers. Enjoy retirement! twitter.com/Athletics/stat…

San Francisco Giants fans expressed a similar sentiment, praising the catcher who played only 99 games for them.

Giants Baseball Insider @SFGiantsFN Oakland A's @Athletics



Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family



Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!



#DrumTogether After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold familyFans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt! After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family 💚💛Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!#DrumTogether https://t.co/VCBuJhvAtk Vogt wasn't with the #SFGiants for long, but he sure made a positive impact in his short stint. twitter.com/Athletics/stat… Vogt wasn't with the #SFGiants for long, but he sure made a positive impact in his short stint. twitter.com/Athletics/stat…

The Oakland Athletics and their fans were thrilled to have a player and a person of the caliber of Stephen Vogt on the team.

Ian @DrIon99 Oakland A's @Athletics



Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family



Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!



#DrumTogether After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold familyFans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt! After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family 💚💛Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!#DrumTogether https://t.co/VCBuJhvAtk Vogt is without question one of the all time greats to wear that uniform. twitter.com/Athletics/stat… Vogt is without question one of the all time greats to wear that uniform. twitter.com/Athletics/stat…

Vogt may have announced his retirement from playing in the MLB, but fans around the league hope he will stay affiliated with the game.

Kris Atteberry @tteberry Oakland A's @Athletics



Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family



Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!



#DrumTogether After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold familyFans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt! After 10 amazing years, Stephen Vogt announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.Congratulations on a wonderful career, Stephen! You will always be a member of the Green and Gold family 💚💛Fans, join us at the Coliseum on Oct. 5 to celebrate Vogt!#DrumTogether https://t.co/VCBuJhvAtk I. I believe. I believe that Stephen Vogt was great for the game as a player, and will hopefully continue to impact the game moving forward. twitter.com/Athletics/stat… I. I believe. I believe that Stephen Vogt was great for the game as a player, and will hopefully continue to impact the game moving forward. twitter.com/Athletics/stat…

Stephen Vogt is highly respected across the MLB, as this immense amount of praise after his retirement announcement shows.

Stephen Vogt is beloved by the Oakland Athletics fan base and deserving of all the praise he gets

Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics

Very few players in baseball are as universally beloved as Vogt. He may never have been an MVP candidate or playoff hero, but that does not affect how fans feel about him.

Some say that fans will remember how you made them feel more than anything accomplished on the field. If that is true, Stephen Vogt will not soon be forgotten.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far