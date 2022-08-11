"Thank you to St. Louis for six seasons in the big leagues. Just thank you." - Harrison Bader bids an emotional farewell to St. Louis Cardinals fans following his trade to the Yankees

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals veteran Harrison Bader was sent off to the New York Yankees at this year's trade deadline. The Cardinals traded Bader to New York in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Since entering the league back in 2017, Bader has been a fan favorite on the Cardinals. Fans enjoyed his mix of speed and Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield. Since he was beloved be the St. Louis fans, Bader made a farewell video and posted it on social media for the fans to see.

"You didn’t think I’d leave without saying goodbye, right? To STL:" - Harrison Bader

The video is very emotional to watch. Since Bader is joining the Yankees, who have a strict personal grooming policy, the video starts off with him now being clean shaven and short-haired. He then discusses how warm of a welcome he received from Cardinal teammates and fans.

Harrison Bader then disusses how much joy the St. Louis fans gave him over his six seasons spent there. In his video, he says, "My smile was the reaction to the fans cheering that that just happened on the field." He then closes the video out by thanking the Cardinals for giving him this opportunity.

During the six seasons Bader spent in the MLB with St. Louis, he batted .246 and slugged .409, totaling a .729 OPS. Although he does not have the best stats at the plate, it is his hustle and defense that greatly helps teams.

"A catch so good it'll knock your cap off. Harrison Bader makes a terrific diving grab in center field." - Bally Sports Midwest

Bader is a native of Bronxville, New York, and went to high school in the Bronx. This means that the Yankees are his hometown team, and there is nothing better than having a hometown kid on the squad. As the Yankees are starting to become stagnent, the team will surely benefit once Bader comes off the injured list.

Harrison Bader is a perfect fit for this Yankees team

Although the New York Yankees have a stellar lineup this season, an argument can be made that it can be too one-dimensional. Some guys in the Yanks lineup are all-or-nothing hitters, and Bader is the exact opposite.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "Probably as good a center fielder as there is in the game. Look forward to having that kind of athlete on our team"



Aaron Boone discusses the pickup of Harrison Bader and the loss of Jordan Montgomery: "Probably as good a center fielder as there is in the game. Look forward to having that kind of athlete on our team"Aaron Boone discusses the pickup of Harrison Bader and the loss of Jordan Montgomery: https://t.co/BjZyZ55OAV

"Probably as good a center fielder as there is in the game. Look forward to having that kind of athlete on our team" Aaron Boone discusses the pickup of Harrison Bader and the loss of Jordan Montgomery" - Yankees Videos

Bader's mix of speed and contact is a perfect balance in an outfield consisting of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stantion, both power bats. It will be very exciting to see the hometown kid in the pinstipes.

