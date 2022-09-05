"Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player" - MLB fans adore resurfaced clip of former LA Dodger Mike Piazza's cameo on 'Baywatch' from 25 years ago

Did you know that former MLB star Mike Piazza once appeared in a cameo in “Baywatch”? A clip of Piazza’s cameo from 25 years ago recently resurfaced on social media. The video went crazy viral, and baseball fans are still going wild over the clip that also featured actress Pamela Anderson.

In the short video, Piazza, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time, is discovered by lifeguard Anderson swinging a baseball bat while wearing his Dodgers jersey. Anderson questions Piazza's decision to swing the bat on the beach. He merely stated that he was attempting to maintain a quick swing throughout the strike.

Later, Anderson and Piazza are seen rescuing a woman who is struggling in shallow water.

Baseball @mlbelites_ Mike Piazza crushed his cameo on Baywatch Mike Piazza crushed his cameo on Baywatch https://t.co/evgiFIwSHn

"Mike Piazza crushed his cameo on Baywatch" – Baseball

Baseball fans on social media reacted to the “Baywatch” clip. One user appreciated the superstar baseball player in his tweet, with a touch of sarcasm.

Brian Peak @RaylenGivensHat @Decker6 Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player... taking cuts on a crowded beach... then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together @Decker6 Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player... taking cuts on a crowded beach... then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together👍

"Thanks Baywatch. I for one, totally appreciate this realistic scenario of a superstar baseball player... taking cuts on a crowded beach... then helping a super hot lifeguard to save a woman who could not stand up in 3ft beach surf. Rip currents man, they bring us all together" – Brian Peak

Another user joked about Piazza’s versatility.

"Piazza is even more versatile than we thought." - Kalen Parker

"Baywatch" was a popular American TV series that featured stars Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, and Gregory Alan Williams, among others. The show ran from 1989-2001.

Mike Piazza’s celebrated MLB career

Piazza played for 16 seasons in the MLB and was a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He played for various teams, including the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others.

2016 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Piazza is known as one of the best catchers in baseball history. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Amazing the things you find when you go through a closet, can anyone remember when we wore these?#mets #metsbaseball #vintage #halloffame” – Mike Piazza

Piazza currently manages the Italy national baseball team. He is married to actress Alicia Rickter.

"After falling in Love with the movie Luca, our kids wanted to try to find where it was “filmed”, looks like they found it, hope you are having an enjoyable summer, God Bless!" - Mike Piazza

The couple share three children, two daughters and one son.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt