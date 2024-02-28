“Thanks for making my pictures look good” - Jackson Holliday cheers on wife Chloé as she looks back at sweet moments

The 20-year-old Texan and one of the top prospects to feature for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, Jackson Holliday, is enjoying his time in spring training.

He recently got married to his high school sweetheart, Chloe. Holliday made sure to comment on the latest pictures posted by his wife on Instagram, thanking her for making his photography skills known.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chloe Holliday posted a series of pictures with a beautiful sandy beach background during sunset. They were clicked by Jacksin himself, and he made sure to acknowledge his wife's pictures with a heartfelt comment.

"Thanks for making my pictures look good" - jackson_holliday7

The young couple got engaged in Dec. 2022 and married on Jan. 6, 2024, over a year later. With a simple caption that read, "I love you," Holliday shared a photo of the couple from their wedding day on Instagram.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday in the 2022 MLB Draft. He signed for $8.19 million, the highest bonus given to a high school athlete. In Aug. 2022, he made his professional debut with the Florida Complex League Orioles, who are the rookie-level affiliates of the Birds.

Jackson Holliday is not feeling any pressure on his young shoulders. He and Chloe has been posting their adorable moments on Instagram following their wedding in January.

Jackson Holliday will have a chance of claiming a rare double double for the Baltimore Orioles this season

In 2024, Holliday has a good chance of pulling off a rare double double for the Baltimore Orioles. He could contribute to the Orioles winning consecutive rookie of the year awards.

While there have been many teams with successive winners, Holliday wants to repeat that feat for Baltimore in the AL. Holliday may repeat what the 2023 AL rookie of the year, Gunnar Henderson, achieved last season for Baltimore.

Nearly all scouts rank the 20-year-old Jackson Holliday as baseball's top prospect. Although he committed to play for Oklahoma State, he accepted Baltimore's $8.19 million bonus and started playing professionally right away.

The 15-year MLB veteran Matt Holliday's son hopes to start his big league career in the MLB in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.