"Thanks for taking a chance on a kid like me" - Former Astros WS winner pitcher Collin McHugh bids farewell to baseball with heartfelt note

Although Collin McHugh may not have earned a reputation as a lights-off relief arm over his eleven years of MLB service, the hurler represented a brand of consistency. It was that consistency that McHugh's five teams can value greatly.

On January 22, McHugh took to Instagram to announce his retirement. Accompanying the news that he would be hanging up his glove was a heartfelt note that thanked the teams he represented for "taking a chance on a kid like me."

A native of Illinois, McHugh was selected in the 18th round of the 2008 draft by the New York Mets. McHugh made his MLB debut in 2012, and it was not a pretty sight. Through eight appearances with the Mets that year, McHugh went 0-4, allowing 18 earned runs across 21 innings, giving himself a 7.59 ERA.

Between 2012 and 2013, Collin McHugh bounced between the big leagues and the minors in both the Mets and Colorado Rockies organizations. After being released by the Rockies in 2013, he was claimed off of waivers by the Astros, and soon thereafter, he finally began to gain some recognition.

In 2014, in his first full season in MLB, Collin McHugh transitioned to a starting role, making 25 starts on the mound. After going 11-9 with a 2.73 ERA through 154 innings, the 6-foot-2 right hander finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. The following season, McHugh went 19-7, posting a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts to finish in the top ten in Cy Young voting.

"Colin Mchugh is a GREAT sign. He is injured currently, but he is only one year removed from throwing 75 innings of 1.99 ERA ball (2018). His Slider is something to behold..." - Red Sox Gifs

In 2017, his final full season as a starter, McHugh went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA, and pitched six innings of postseason ball as the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers to win their first-ever World Series.

From 2018, McHugh transitioned back to a full-time bullpen role. His announcement comes after spending four different seasons between the Red Sox, Braves, and Rays. The 36-year old heads into retirement with a 3.72 ERA, and eight innings shy of the 1,000 marker.

Collin McHugh's career story is one of hard work and determination

From being drafted near the bottom of his class and nearly being chased out from the league in his first few seasons, McHugh rallied to put together a very respectable career. Now in retirement, Collin McHugh can take pride in the fact that he never stopped trying.

