For much of the last season, Paul Skenes captivated the attention of MLB fans with his dominant display on the mound, finishing the year with an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA. He went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year and was one of the three Cy Young finalists.

Then in the offseason, his 1/1 rookie card garnered attention, with the likes of Pirates and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne lining up with sweet offers for whoever pulls the card. Earlier in Jan., it was found that an 11-year-old from LA eventually found the much-awaited card from his 2024 Topps Chrome Update batch.

On Friday, Topps reported that the bidding of said card has already reached an astonishing $504,000 in bidding — less than 24 hours after the auction began.

With over 13 days remaining, collectors and baseball fans wonder what price the card will get sold at.

One user wrote:

“That 11-year-old is getting paid.”

Another fan said:

“Sports cards really changing lives.”

However, not everyone is convinced of the value behind Paul Skenes' card. One fan had doubts, saying:

“For a picture on paper? Holds no real value. This is our sad world.”

Some fans questioned whether paying this much for a pitcher's card made sense:

“To pay that for a pitcher is utterly insane. This is simply a tax evasion scam just like any other art piece.”

Meanwhile, others cracked jokes about the Pittsburgh Pirates' response to the card’s existence. One fan wrote:

“Didn’t the Pirates offer the kid and family tickets for the season with free hot dogs? 💀😂”

Some fans have bold predictions, and one suggested the final price:

"$1,069,420."

Another fan questioned the long-term value, writing:

“After one year of playing? What if his career is not the same after his good rookie [season]?”

Fan Reactions via Instagram.

Will Paul Skenes' 1/1 rookie card break records?

With the bidding already surpassing half a million dollars, speculation is mounting on just how high the final price of Paul Skenes' card will climb.

As far as history is concerned, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card is the most expensive baseball card ever sold. At an auction held by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas in August 2022, the card was sold for a whopping price of $12.6 million. Some of the other expensive baseball cards are as follows:

1909-1911 T206 Honus Wagner ($7.25 million in 2022)

1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth ($7.2 million in 2021)

2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractor ($3.936 million)

Let's see if Paul Skenes' 1/1 rookie card etches its name in history.

