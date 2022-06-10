"That is absolutely f*** disgusting" "Eject the ump" - Angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans call for improved officiating after a frustratingly bad call during team's at-bat

The battle between fans and umpires began a new chapter after a terrible call during the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox game. This season seems to be providing more controversial calls than normal. The prevalence of systems that can show the correct call in real time are a large part of why.
Vinnie Parise posted a clip of the blown call to Twitter. Once you see it, you will understand the Los Angeles Dodgers' fans' outrage.
We as viewers no longer have to guess what is a strike and what is a ball, what is fair and what is foul, but umpires in the MLB still make these judgements with no electronic assistance. This has led to a rise in calls for robot umps, a concept that would theoretically eliminate errors like this from the officiating crew.
Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers fans held nothing back from their criticism of the umpire
It's easy to see that this call during Cody Bellinger's at-bat was unquestionably wrong, and it represents a failure to officiate that has become epidemic throughout the game. If the MLB will not hold these umpires who fall below the standard accountable, the internet certainly will.
As the missed calls continue to occur and fans get more and more annoyed with the negative impact of human judgment, the calls for electronic assistance will only get louder. While robot umps will probably get more calls correct, we have to take the entertainment factor into account.