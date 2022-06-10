"That is absolutely f*** disgusting" "Eject the ump" - Angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans call for improved officiating after a frustratingly bad call during team's at-bat

The battle between fans and umpires began a new chapter after a terrible call during the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox game. This season seems to be providing more controversial calls than normal. The prevalence of systems that can show the correct call in real time are a large part of why.

Vinnie Parise posted a clip of the blown call to Twitter. Once you see it, you will understand the Los Angeles Dodgers' fans' outrage.

Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball.



We as viewers no longer have to guess what is a strike and what is a ball, what is fair and what is foul, but umpires in the MLB still make these judgements with no electronic assistance. This has led to a rise in calls for robot umps, a concept that would theoretically eliminate errors like this from the officiating crew.

Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers fans held nothing back from their criticism of the umpire

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses a call with an umpire at a Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets game.

It's easy to see that this call during Cody Bellinger's at-bat was unquestionably wrong, and it represents a failure to officiate that has become epidemic throughout the game. If the MLB will not hold these umpires who fall below the standard accountable, the internet certainly will.

This fan was very succint with his take on the missed call.

This fan provides solid reasoning that the goal is not to be perfect, but certainly better than this.

🔅🔅🔅 @CeedyTruce @TheRallyMullet @VinnieParise @PitchingNinja few are asking them to be perfect. everyone should be asking them all at the professional level to get this call correct, though. @TheRallyMullet @VinnieParise @PitchingNinja few are asking them to be perfect. everyone should be asking them all at the professional level to get this call correct, though.

This user compared the bad call to one from earlier in the season, going against the San Francisco Giants.

WhiteSoxFan24 @Whitesoxfan2421 @VinnieParise @SoxMach_pnoles @JomboyMedia @Jomboy_ Worst ump call of the year? It’s gotta be this or the Tyler Rogers ball called strike. @VinnieParise @SoxMach_pnoles @JomboyMedia @Jomboy_ Worst ump call of the year? It’s gotta be this or the Tyler Rogers ball called strike.

This user predicts the opinion of Angel Hernandez, an umpire who has gained notoriety in recent years.

This fan had a rather extreme reaction to the blown call that helped the Los Angeles Dodgers batter.

I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball. Robot umps. https://t.co/rrnFwKnxoI Guy should be fired mid game. Then charged with fraud twitter.com/vinnieparise/s… Guy should be fired mid game. Then charged with fraud twitter.com/vinnieparise/s…

This fan claims that he would have taken matters into his own hands had he been on the mound.

I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball. Robot umps. https://t.co/rrnFwKnxoI I’m getting ejected if im the pitcher no way I’m letting the ump get away with this twitter.com/vinnieparise/s… I’m getting ejected if im the pitcher no way I’m letting the ump get away with this twitter.com/vinnieparise/s…

This fan has a hilarious suggestion that would be an excellent role reversal.

I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball. Robot umps. https://t.co/rrnFwKnxoI Eject the ump twitter.com/vinnieparise/s… Eject the ump twitter.com/vinnieparise/s…

This fan provides great insight into the discussion of robot umps, and it is something that should not be overlooked.

Your “JT Daniels Fan” Pal Brian @BrianTenerowicz



Will that improve the game? Also yes.



I don’t know if I have ever seen a worse call in all my time watching Major League Baseball. Robot umps. https://t.co/rrnFwKnxoI Would robot umps get rid of these mistakes? Yes.Will that improve the game? Also yes.But would it be as funny? That depends on if we have real robots go out there and make aggressive strike 3 calls but if not then no twitter.com/VinnieParise/s… Would robot umps get rid of these mistakes? Yes.Will that improve the game? Also yes. But would it be as funny? That depends on if we have real robots go out there and make aggressive strike 3 calls but if not then no twitter.com/VinnieParise/s…

As the missed calls continue to occur and fans get more and more annoyed with the negative impact of human judgment, the calls for electronic assistance will only get louder. While robot umps will probably get more calls correct, we have to take the entertainment factor into account.

