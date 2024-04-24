“That was absurd, never seen anything like it” - James Outman awestruck by sheer power on Shohei Ohtani’s 450-foot home run 

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani got MLB fans off their seats as he launched a 458-foot home run against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. It marked the Japanese star's sixth home run of the season and put the icing on the cake for the Dodgers' 4-1 victory as they opened their series against the Nationals with a win.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to the media after the game, Ohtani's teammate James Outman emphasized the mammoth hit and sheer power needed to hit the ball over 450 feet into the sky:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was absurd! Really absurd. I've never seen anything like that before. It was amazing," Outman said.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani is no stranger to making headlines in the MLB. Ever since his move to the MLB from the NPB in 2018, the two-way star has consistently grown into the biggest player on the planet.

Starting with his time with the Los Angeles Angels, he has been among the standout performers in the league. His record-breaking move to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason only increased his popularity and put him in a league of his own.

Despite the huge expectations on him due to his past and the money behind his move, Ohtani continues to impress fans and teammates alike. As the Dodgers started their three-game series against the Nationals on Tuesday, the reigning MVP blasted a 458-foot home run into the second deck of the stadium.

It was the hardest hit of his career at 118.7 mph, and also the hardest of any Dodger since 2015. It is no wonder that Outman and others were left stunned by the power behind the hit.

Dodgers manager reveals working on plate discipline with Shohei Ohtani

Given his performances on the field, there can be doubt that Shohei Ohtani is a hard worker behind the scenes and is constantly looking for ways to improve his game. Speaking to the media ahead of their game on Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that he has been working with Ohtani to improve his plate discipline:

“I thought he was expanding a little bit more than he needed to. So, I just wanted to have a conversation with him,” Roberts said.

Expand Tweet

The manager's attitude reveals how much hard work is put in by players and coaches in order to convert it into a good performance on the field. Given the way Ohtani is constantly looking to improve himself, he will undoubtedly go on to even bigger things in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback