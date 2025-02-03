"That could change everything" - MLB insider suggest potential sale of Twins could dramatically alter team's future

The Minnesota Twins have been a competitive team for the past few seasons, however they could be on the verge of a potential sale that could shake things up in a big way. According to MLB insider Dan Hayes of The Athletic, there is a chance the club could be under new ownership as soon as the beginnning of the new season.

This past October, the club's current owners of the club, the Pohlad family, announced that they would be willing to explore the potential sale of the Minnesota Twins. After owning the club since 1984, it appears that the team could be in new hands, which could be huge for the franchise and the future strategy moving forward.

On the latest episode of Foul Territory, Hayes spoke about the potential sale of the team and what it could do for the franchise moving forward. He believes that the team being run by a new ownership group could led to a noticeable shift in the club's approach to spending on players.

"They did spend on payroll a couple of times. When Target Field opened, I think they were 9th and 10th in payroll and fans came out... But payroll has never been a good thing for the Twins, usually it's 17th/18th. It's been bottom of the barrell at the start of the 2000s, so that could change everything," Hayes said of the impact a new ownership group could have.

According to Spotrac, Minnesota ranked 19th in MLB in terms of team payroll, something that could change if the team were to switch ownership groups. While the potential sale of the team has been relatively quiet, however, one of the interested parties is reportedly Justin Ishbia, brother of Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishibia.

Fans and experts will need to wait and see who might eventually buy the club, however, if the deal does indeed get completed before Opening Day, there could be an answer before March 28th.

The Minnesota Twins have been relatively quiet all offseason

There is a chance that the club has intentionally been unwilling to spend up on free agents because of the looming potential sale, however, the team has been one of the least active in the league. Minnesota has not handed out any significant deals this offseason, instead opting to make a few minor trades and sign a number of players to minor league deals.

One of the few notable moves that the team has made this offseason has been the acquisition of Diego Cartaya from the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Cartaya is young and could be an interesting piece moving forward, his acquisition being arguably the most notable move this offseason is an example of the way the Twins have operated recently.

