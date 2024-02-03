"That’d be me right there" - When Yankees legend Derek Jeter used 'Back to School' reference to hint university return

Yankees icon Derek Jeter enrolled at Michigan University in 1992 after the shortstop started playing for the New York Yankees in the minor leagues. However, when the Yankees asked him to play for the Instructional League in 1993, 'The Captain' dropped out of his classes and never returned to college.

"You weigh the pros and cons and the opportunities,” he said. “I think I made the right decision.” - Derek Jeter, former Yankees captain told Detroit News back in 2014.

Days before the Yankees legend retired from MLB, in a candid interview, he spoke about his post-retirement plans with a classic Hollywood film reference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You’ve seen that movie ‘Back to School’ with Rodney Dangerfield. That’d be me right there.” - Yankees ex-captain added

Jeter also added that he didn't want to plan out his entire post-retirement day. However, he did hint that he would stay close to his roots and maintain his relationship with Kalamazoo, the place that has borne witness to young Jeter growing up.

"I was born in Jersey but I have always told people I am from Michigan ... And Kalamazoo, that’s where I grew up and it’s very important to me. I am sure when I retire I will have more time to spend there and I will be going back and forth.” - 'The Captain' said who graduated from Kalamazoo Central.

Derek Jeter once explained why he reserved fatherhood for retirement days

During Angie Martinez's IR podcast in 2022, Derek Jeter explained how he was apparently 'jealous' of other players who had kids during their careers.

"I have always been jealous of players that have had kids during their career. Their kids were in the clubhouse, on the field. I mean, my girls tonight, first time are gonna be on the field in the Yankee stadium. So I am jealous of that, but I just couldn’t have done it." - Derek Jeter shared.

The captain also went on to explain why Jeter never considered having kids during his Hall of Fame career.

"It would not have been fair to anyone, to my wife if I met her 10 years ago, because I was way too selfish. Everything was about my career and performing on the field. So I don't think it would be fair to my significant other or kids I would have knowing my mindset." - Jeter explained.

The 49-year-old Yankees icon is married to former model Hannah Jeter. They share three daughters named River, Story and Bella. In September 2023, the couple welcomed their first son, named Kaius.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.