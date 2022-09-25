“That dude next to her is so uncomfortable“ “What the f****ng f*** is that? “ - MLB Twitter freaks out as an unflinching fan creepily stares into cameras during New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics

Things took a creepy turn when the Oakland Athletics hosted the New York Mets on Friday.
During the fourth inning, broadcast cameras panned to a woman in a neon yellow shirt smiling creepily. She didn’t flinch even once.
"please eject thx @Athletics" - Jomboy Media
She was also seen standing in the seats directly behind the plate with the same expression on her face. A security guard intervened and told her to sit down.
As it turns out, the entire stunt was a marketing gimmick. The woman’s shirt had the word 'SMILE' written on the front. This is in reference to the horror film Smile, which is due to hit theaters on Sept. 30.
The Mets-Athletics game wasn’t the only game graced by the same marketing gimmick. A similar 'fan' at Yankee Stadium sat directly behind home plate with a creepy smile on his face.
"Here’s some fun, clever movie promo - Paramount seemingly placed #Smile actors in the crowd at both the Yankees and Mets games last night, both in view of cameras. The results were indeed creepy. Going to a game this weekend? Watch out for the smiles!" - Erik Davis
Since the movie’s release date is still five days away, it’s possible that such 'fans' may pop up at other ballparks over the next few days, perhaps as part of the movie's marketing promotion technique.
New York Mets’ divisional lead shrinks further
The New York Mets beat the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Friday. Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each added a pair of RBIs.
Eduardo Escobar’s fifth-inning grand slam put the Yankees in a very comfortable position. It was the first grand slam of his career.
"Went to Fogo de Chão. Hit a grand slam a day later. Coincidence? We think not." - New York Mets
However, the second game of the series on Saturday turned out to be a completely different story, with Oakland winning 10-4.
The misery for New York Mets fans didn’t just end there. Pennant rivals the Atlanta Braves snapped a three-game losing streak as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3.
With both the Mets and Braves results combined, the deficit between the two NL East contenders is down to only 1.5 games.
The Mets and the Braves will play each other three times in Atlanta next weekend in what could be a title-deciding series. With about 10 days remaining, the race for the NL East title is poised to go down to the wire.
