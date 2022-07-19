"That was EPIC! What a start!" "Awesome showing from JRod" - Seattle Mariners rookie phenom makes statement with 32 home runs in first round of Home Run Derby, advances over Corey Seager

If you didn't know who Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was before the Home Run Derby, you certainly do now.

Rodriguez absolutely dominated the first round of the Home Run Derby with a whopping 32 home runs. He went from being an underdog to a favorite after just one round.

While Rodriguez had 32 home runs, Corey Seager recorded 24. The Texas Rangers slugger put in an impressive performance, but it was not enough to beat Rodriguez.

Talkin' Baseball posted a video of the final home runs hit by the rookie to their Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Julio Rodríguez finishes off an electric first round with 32 homers! Julio Rodríguez finishes off an electric first round with 32 homers! https://t.co/xmDd0mWrsx

The Seattle Mariners and their fans have always known that they had an outstanding rookie. After this performance at the Home Run Derby, the entire MLB world now knows it, too.

Since it was Rodriguez's first time competing in this prestigious event, it was important for him to perform well. If he wants to grow his brand and celebrity status, winning the Home Run Derby as a rookie would be huge.

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez steals the show at Home Run Derby

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Julio Rodriguez

While this is only the first round of the Home Run Derby, it could easily be the most memorable.

Julio Rodriguez was hitting dingers with such power and consistency that it was a sight to behold.

Ryan Aschbrenner @Asch_ryan Me after watching Julio Rodriguez smack 32 taters Me after watching Julio Rodriguez smack 32 taters https://t.co/b62FGWpacf

In most other rounds, Corey Seager's 24 homers would be more than enough to advance. Unfortunately, he went up against a rookie who had something to prove.

Larry Stone @StoneLarry You've got to feel for Corey Seager. 24 homers would win most rounds in most years. But he had the misfortune to go against Julio Rodriguez when he was on a roll. You've got to feel for Corey Seager. 24 homers would win most rounds in most years. But he had the misfortune to go against Julio Rodriguez when he was on a roll.

Seattle Mariners fans already knew Rodriguez was incredible. While it might still be early in his career, many are ready for him to make a long-term commitment.

If this performance in the Home Run Derby is anything to go by, Rodriguez's ceiling is sky high.

While he may have only 16 home runs on the season so far, he clearly has the power necessary to get far more.

Amateur photographer and former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. was there to soak up all the action. The images he photographed link two different eras of Mariners history.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Griffey is locked in on Julio Rodriguez! Griffey is locked in on Julio Rodriguez! https://t.co/ZymITyHaIi

Every spotlight in the baseball world is now pointed squarely at Julio Rodriguez. This could be looked back on as a star-making performance for the 21-year-old rookie who has a bright future ahead of him.

