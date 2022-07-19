Create
Notifications

"That was EPIC! What a start!" "Awesome showing from JRod" - Seattle Mariners rookie phenom makes statement with 32 home runs in first round of Home Run Derby, advances over Corey Seager

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Julio Rodriguez
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Julio Rodriguez
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 19, 2022 07:19 AM IST

If you didn't know who Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was before the Home Run Derby, you certainly do now.

Rodriguez absolutely dominated the first round of the Home Run Derby with a whopping 32 home runs. He went from being an underdog to a favorite after just one round.

While Rodriguez had 32 home runs, Corey Seager recorded 24. The Texas Rangers slugger put in an impressive performance, but it was not enough to beat Rodriguez.

Talkin' Baseball posted a video of the final home runs hit by the rookie to their Twitter.

Julio Rodríguez finishes off an electric first round with 32 homers! https://t.co/xmDd0mWrsx

The Seattle Mariners and their fans have always known that they had an outstanding rookie. After this performance at the Home Run Derby, the entire MLB world now knows it, too.

@MLBONFOX @JRODshow44 @Mariners That was EPIC! What a start!

Since it was Rodriguez's first time competing in this prestigious event, it was important for him to perform well. If he wants to grow his brand and celebrity status, winning the Home Run Derby as a rookie would be huge.

Awesome showing from JRod twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez steals the show at Home Run Derby

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Julio Rodriguez
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Julio Rodriguez

While this is only the first round of the Home Run Derby, it could easily be the most memorable.

Julio Rodriguez was hitting dingers with such power and consistency that it was a sight to behold.

Me after watching Julio Rodriguez smack 32 taters https://t.co/b62FGWpacf

In most other rounds, Corey Seager's 24 homers would be more than enough to advance. Unfortunately, he went up against a rookie who had something to prove.

You've got to feel for Corey Seager. 24 homers would win most rounds in most years. But he had the misfortune to go against Julio Rodriguez when he was on a roll.

Seattle Mariners fans already knew Rodriguez was incredible. While it might still be early in his career, many are ready for him to make a long-term commitment.

@Mariners @JRODshow44 Sign him 15 years, blank check.

If this performance in the Home Run Derby is anything to go by, Rodriguez's ceiling is sky high.

While he may have only 16 home runs on the season so far, he clearly has the power necessary to get far more.

@Mariners @JRODshow44 It’s Julio’s world we just live it in

Amateur photographer and former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. was there to soak up all the action. The images he photographed link two different eras of Mariners history.

Also Read Story Continues below
Griffey is locked in on Julio Rodriguez! https://t.co/ZymITyHaIi

Every spotlight in the baseball world is now pointed squarely at Julio Rodriguez. This could be looked back on as a star-making performance for the 21-year-old rookie who has a bright future ahead of him.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...