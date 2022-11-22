In a somewhat surprising move, the New York Yankees seem to be kicking the tires on former New York Mets star Jacob deGrom. Many Mets fans are still confident that the team will re-sign deGrom, but he is currently a free agent. When healthy, deGrom is one of the top pitchers in the MLB and a bonefide Cy Young award candidate every season.

This reported interest from the Yankees is surprising due to a previously reported agreement between the teams to not pursue each other's free agents. This agreement particularly applies to Aaron Judge, but it was assumed it applied to all of their free agents. While the Yankees only requested his medical records, it could be the first step towards beginning negotiations.

News of the Yankees' potential interest in deGrom was reported by Andy Martino of SNY TV, and shared to Twitter by Bleacher Report.

The New York Yankees are not afraid to spend money in free agency, and this would certainly be a splach signing. The rotation for the Yankees has been solid in recent years, but this addition would make them one of the best in all of baseball. Despite the need for a player like deGrom to be on the roster, the fan base is divided on their chances of signing him.

necartelfan @necartelfan @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Why would anyone want to play for the Yankees? @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Why would anyone want to play for the Yankees?

The New York Yankees have been able to consistently make the postseason, but disappointing early exits always seem to follow. Fans are becoming fed up with this seemingly never-evending cycle they find themselves in. Jacob deGrom could be a step towards breaking that cycle, but Yankees fans do not dare to hope.

Roberto @Roberto49220712 @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Yanks asking for everyones medical and they not finna sign anyone @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Yanks asking for everyones medical and they not finna sign anyone

Austin @Austin58123 @BRWalkoff @martinonyc I am absolutely not moved by this that team is frauds as it is and now Judge is for sure leaving @BRWalkoff @martinonyc I am absolutely not moved by this that team is frauds as it is and now Judge is for sure leaving 😂

New York Mets fans were not happy with the news. They have grown quite attached to their superstar pitcher and would hate to see him in any other uniform. Especially if that uniform has pinstripes on it.

Rami @RamoLeko14 @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Stay away from judge and we’ll stay away from your boys. Simple. @BRWalkoff @martinonyc Stay away from judge and we’ll stay away from your boys. Simple.

The Mets are obviously hoping to bring Jacob deGrom back in 2023, but the New York Yankees' reported interest in him complicates matters.

The New York Yankees adding Jacob deGrom would rock the American League

The Yankees are pereptually a team in conversation for the best in the AL, but they have very rarely claimed that title in recent years. A pitcher like Jacob deGrom might be exactly what they need to get over the hump and rival a team like the Houston Astros.

This interest in Jacob deGrom is still in its very early stages, but it could be a major acquisition that Yankees fans have been begging for.

