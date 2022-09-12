"That hit the glove so hard I thought the batter had made contact" "Judge can’t do this" - MLB fans in awe over Shohei Ohtani throwing the fastest pitch of his career

Shohei Ohtani just lit up the radar gun after throwing the fastest pitch in his MLB career to strike out Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. The pitch was recorded at 101.4 mph. Ohtani showed some emotion after the powerful strikeout, which led to the 6-1 Los Angeles Angels defeat of the Astros.

SHOHEI OHTANI 101.4 AND SOME EMOTION

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of dominant on the mound this season for Los Angeles. Through 24 starts, Ohtani is 12-8 and has 188 strikeouts in just 141 innings pitched. His record is even more impressive considering the Angels are just 61-78 this season.

Throwing a personal best velocity six months into a season seems impressive...

All this guy does is compete at the highest level, and do things that are out of this world - it redefines the meaning of MVP!

On the mound, Ohtani is known for his electric stuff and his ability to throw his fastball at high speeds that often clock in at 95-99 mph.

That hits the glove so hard I thought the batter had made contact

Some argued this was not the fastest pitch of Ohtani's professional baseball career. When Ohtani was a closer for the Nippon Ham Fighters, he threw a pitch that registered a speed of 165 kph. This is equivalent to 102.5 mph, and it shows Ohtani potentially has more left in the tank.

Shohei Ohtani's fastest pitch in his career (NPB + MLB) is probably this one, Ben. He threw 165 kmh (102.5 mph) during 2016 Japan series final when he appeared as a closer. He followed it up with 164 kmh pitch.

Regardless, Shohei Ohtani has continued to prove he is a special talent in the MLB. As the American League MVP race continues to heat up between him and Aaron Judge, everyone is wondering who will win the coveted prize.

Can Shohei Ohtani win his second MVP Award in a row?

Judge is truly having a magical year offensively for the Yanks and is singlehandedly winning them games late in the season. Let's take a look at Judge's stats for the New York Yankees this season.

Emotion of not making the play off again poverty Real MVP IN NEW YORK

Through 136 games, Judge has put up a slash of .307/.412/.683, totaling to a 1.095 OPS. He also has 55 home runs, leading the MLB by a wide margin, along with 120 RBIs. He is on pace to break historic records that have been in place for decades.

What Judge does not have, however, is the ability to pitch in the MLB, which is unique to Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is also having a great offensive season, batting .265 with an .884 OPS. He has 33 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.

It really just depends on what the voters value more. If they value Ohtani's two-way abilities, then he will be the pick. If they value Judge's offensive stats, then he will recieve the award.

