"That honestly went a lot smoother than I anticipated" "2027 lockout is gonna be insane" - MLB fans divided over the league officially recognizing Minor League baseball players as part of the MLBPA

Yesterday, Major League Baseball officially recognized minor league players as members of the MLBPA. This comes after years of pleading, organizing, and shedding light on the issues at hand for minor leaguers. With this, minor leaguers will officially be unionized and will receive similar rights as MLB players.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Minor league baseball players are officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association after their union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator and MLB voluntarily recognized the union as players' bargaining representative, sources tell ESPN. Minor league baseball players are officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association after their union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator and MLB voluntarily recognized the union as players' bargaining representative, sources tell ESPN.

Two weeks ago, the Major League Baseball Players association formally announced that they were taking steps to unionize the minor leagues. In a very short amount of time, over half of the minor league players signed in favor of the movement.

Neil Goldberg @Neilj32 @JeffPassan Congratulations to all across baseball, a great move by the players that will help to support the lifeblood of this great game. Even those with no shot of making the show are an important part of helping produce the product that plays on the field in the BIGS. @JeffPassan Congratulations to all across baseball, a great move by the players that will help to support the lifeblood of this great game. Even those with no shot of making the show are an important part of helping produce the product that plays on the field in the BIGS.

Now, in just two weeks' time, the owners have agreed to recognize these players as a part of the union. This means that minor leaguers will finally have a say in things such as their wages, housing, and work environments. It is a known fact that there have been issues with the items listed above for players in minor league baseball.

Many were surprised that everything happened so quickly on the MLB's side. This comes weeks after Major League Baseball's commissioner Rob Manfred said that unionization was not going to happen. Manfred argued that the unionization was not neccessacary, but it appears that his viewpoint has changed somewhat.

However, there were some people who were opposed to the unionization of Minor League Baseball. Some have made the argument that this could potentially lead to lower levels of the MILB getting cut.

Ya Never Know @DenverNathan @JeffPassan Honestly curious if this will end up shutting down some of the teams. I think it’s a win for the players but I’m curious if it reduces the overall # of participants. @JeffPassan Honestly curious if this will end up shutting down some of the teams. I think it’s a win for the players but I’m curious if it reduces the overall # of participants.

Nevertheless, the unionization of minor league players seems to be net-positive for the players themselves. Although the MLB might seem like a lavish lifestyle, minor league players can really live a tough life financially.

A look into the vast difference between the MLB and minor league baseball

Life in the big leagues seems like a dream for everyone. Players get paid millions to play the game that they love in front of thousands of fans. However, this is the complete opposite for minor league baseball players. MILB players get paid significantly lower than even the lowest paid major league players.

The minimum salary in Major League Baseball is $700 thousand per year. This is a lot of money when compared to a normal job, and you could easily live on this salary. On the contrary, the maximum salary for a minor leaguer that has not spent time in the MLB is $700 per week. This is for a Triple-A player who is at the highest level in the MiLB. Rookie and Short-Season A players earn $400 per week.

Luckily, these players now have a say in their wages for the future. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out for them.

