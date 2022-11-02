"That hug is faker than ARod's teeth" "I don't get the feeling that Derek and Alex text each other often" - MLB fans react to seeing Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez surprisingly together on Fox broadcast

The rivalry between Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez is no secret. The two have had a fractured relationship for years, stemming from a 2001 interview in which Rodriguez made comments about the New York Yankees shortstop that Jeter found untoward.

There's also the issue of Jeter refusing to move out of shortstop when the Yankees added Rodriguez, who was a far better defender at that position. Despite their success together, the two have a tenuous relationship at best.

They reunited last night in Philadelphia for the World Series, which is where the pair won their only ring together back in 2009. To see them friendly and amicable, even with hated Boston Red Sox rival David Ortiz as well, was a sight for sore eyes.

As Jared Carrabis pointed out, it proves that anything is possible.

Baseball fans, whether they're Yankees, Red Sox or of other teams, were surprised to see this combination, though these are professionals who can at least set aside their personal disdain for one evening.

Despite their differences, all of them made a great team on the broadcast last night bringing the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros' game to baseball fans everywhere.

Why does Derek Jeter hate Alex Rodriguez?

As mentioned, despite their on-field success, the two Yankees stars do not have a great relationship. Much of it began when the Yankees traded for Rodriguez and he was forced to move from his natural position despite being a significantly better defender at it.

Jeter is widely considered one of the most detrimental defenders of all time with a stunning -165 defensive runs saved, and that doesn't include many years before they tracked the stat.

However, the shortstop's disdain comes from comments made by Rodriguez in 2001, where he said, according to Sporting News:

"He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead. He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern."

The Hall of Famer admitted he was bothered by those comments and didn't consider Rodriguez a true friend because:

"As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’"

Since then, the two have been at odds.

