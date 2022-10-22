The Texas Rangers have made their first big splash of the offseason, hiring Bruce Bochy as their manager for the foreseeable future. Bochy is a proven winner, having won three World Series titles as manager of the San Francisco Giants. During that time, he also racked up four pennant race victories and one Manager of the Year award.

The Rangers are a proud franchise that has struggled to find any measure of success in the last six years. This hiring could change all of that, and make the Rangers a desirable location for free agents to come too. Bochy is one of the most highly respected men in the MLB, and the Texas Rangers signing him is a great move.

The Rangers announced the hiring on Twitter, making Bruce Bochy the 20th manager in franchise history.

Texas Rangers @Rangers OFFICIAL: Bruce Bochy has been named the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. OFFICIAL: Bruce Bochy has been named the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. https://t.co/L0BohXvAPq

The news immediately sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world. The response was almost universally in support of the hire. He has a lot of work ahead of him, but it is generally agreed that if anybody can get it done, it's Bochy.

GGJo @GGJo1 @Rangers Wow, go CY!!! And that kicks off the off season in a spectacular way!! Please keep Beas!! @Rangers Wow, go CY!!! And that kicks off the off season in a spectacular way!! Please keep Beas!!

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



The Rangers haven't made the playoffs or finished above .500 since 2016.



Bochy won the pennant in his fourth season with both the Padres (1998) and Giants (2010). Texas Rangers @Rangers OFFICIAL: Bruce Bochy has been named the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. OFFICIAL: Bruce Bochy has been named the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. https://t.co/L0BohXvAPq Bruce Bochy is 38 wins away from cracking the top 10 of most wins by a manager in MLB history.The Rangers haven't made the playoffs or finished above .500 since 2016.Bochy won the pennant in his fourth season with both the Padres (1998) and Giants (2010). twitter.com/Rangers/status… Bruce Bochy is 38 wins away from cracking the top 10 of most wins by a manager in MLB history.The Rangers haven't made the playoffs or finished above .500 since 2016.Bochy won the pennant in his fourth season with both the Padres (1998) and Giants (2010). twitter.com/Rangers/status… https://t.co/JKebzagwy1

The Texas Rangers have been at the bottom of the American League West for the last few seasons. This hiring is a step in the right direction, but it is not the last piece of the puzzle. Patience will be key in the building of this team, and results might not be seen in his first season. Despite this, fans are pumped to see their team show any signs of improvement.

This was a poetic hire, in a way, as Bruce Bochy's first World Series win came against the Texas Rangers in 2010.

A great way to judge this hire is based on the reactions of other fan bases. San Francisco Giants fans know how impactful this hiring could be. Meanwhile, fans of other struggling teams wish they had made this move.

The timing of this hire should prime the Rangers to attract some big-ticket free agents.

The Texas Rangers have the perfect manager in Bruce Bochy

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

Managers in the MLB are judged by one thing: winning. Bochy is a proven winner who can command the respect of the clubhouse on day one. In addition, players already with the Rangers will be excited to start winning. It may take some time, but there is finally hope again for Rangers fans.

The Rangers have not been heard from in the playoffs for a while, but under Bruce Bochy's tiutelage, that could finally change.

Poll : 0 votes