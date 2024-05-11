“That man has no fear at all” - Landon Knack highlights his experience with Joe Kelly as Dodgers pitchers brave the EdgeWalk in Toronto

LA Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly is a fearless character and that was on display when teammates Landon Knack and Ryan Yarbrough accompanied him on the famous EdgeWalk in Toronto during the team's visit for the road series. Knack spoke about the terrifying yet once-in-a-lifetime experience on the "Dodger Talk" podcast.

Joe Kelly is currently in his second stint with the Dodgers having been traded at the start of the 2023 season. He has been one of the key figures of the bullpen delivering some handy innings in the middle parts. He has been loved by Dodgers fans since his debut with the team in 2019, and garnered even more appreciation for his and his wife Ashley's efforts in bringing Shohei Ohtani to the team.

On the "Dodger Talk" podcast's April 27 edition, Landon Knack spoke briefly about his time in Toronto. Knack explained his time at the EdgeWalk on the CN Tower, which is a big tourist attraction as the highest free walk in the world. Participants in suits and harnesses circle the exposed top of the 356 ft tower.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about who accompanied him on the dangerous yet fun exhibition, Knack took Joe and Ryan's names. Upon hearing Kelly's name, the host mentioned that he wasn't surprised that Joe was one of the Dodgers players to take up the feat. To this Knack replied:

"Oh yeah, yeah. It was nothing for him. That man has no fear at all. It was like a walk in the park for him."

The Dodgers swept the three-game series in Toronto which was also considered to be a marquee as Shohei Ohtani's first trip to Canada after almost signing with the team in free agency.

Joe Kelly is on the 15-day IL

Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day IL on May 7, as the pitcher had suffered a shoulder strain. The injury isn't a long-term one but is expected to keep troubling his pitching arm if not rested.

Kelly has made 15 appearances this season so far, recording an ERA of 4.73 in 13.1 innings pitched. He is expected to return to the bullpen as soon as his time on the sidelines ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback