"That monster is calling Alex Bregman's name" - Reds HOFer picks perfect team for 2x World Series champion outside Houston Astros

As we edge closer to Spring Training the market is heating up for Alex Bregman and one analyst believes that the Boston Red Sox would be the best destination for him. As the 30-year-old continues to explore free agency, several teams including the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs have shown serious interest in signing him.

In a recent episode of "The Mayor's Office," Cincinnati Reds HOFer Sean Casey said the Red Sox would be the best fit for Bregman (4:22 - 6:09):

"Boston still seems like a great fit. That monster is calling Bregman's name, seriously. Outside of Houston, Boston is the place that I feel like would be the best spot for him."

Alex Bregman was with the Houston Astros for his nine-year MLB career but he is now in the market for a new team after becoming a free agent post the 2024 season. As long as he has not signed with anyone, a return to Houston remains a possibility, though several other teams have shown interest.

Over the past few weeks, the Blue Jays have made some significant additions to their roster and are interested in signing Bregman as well. That could be a real possibility, whereas the likes of the Detroit Tigers and the Cubs are also in the running for the infielder.

There has been no indication from Bregman's camp about where his preferred destination might be, leading to a lot of speculation from analysts and fans.

MLB insider reports that Alex Bregman has no interest in a short-term deal with any team

While several teams are in pursuit of Alex Bregman, his decision may be guided by the particulars of what he is offered. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Bregman has "no interest" in a short-term contract and is looking to sign a 6 to 7-year deal.

Toronto Blue Jays are interested in Bregman but it remains to be seen if they are willing to commit to a six-year deal with a player entering his age-30 season. The same could be said for any of the other teams pursuing him and the number of years offered could ultimately decide where he lands in the coming days.

