“That was one of the scarier moments of my baseball career” - Brian Snitker recalls Braves pitcher Max Fried's inhuman World Series performance

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried debuted for the 2024 season as they took on the Baltimore Orioles in Spring Training. Fried has come a long way in his career, but his most remembered game will likely always be Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.

Fried rocked the Houston Astros with six scoreless innings. He helped the Braves secure the World Series title despite crushing his right ankle. Michael Brantley stepped on his ankle at first base, but Fried never backed away from pitching.

Braves fans will never forget his contribution that day as they further went on to lift the Commissioner's Trophy. Reflecting on the incident, Braves manager Brian Snitker stated that it was one of the scariest moments of his career:

“That was one of the scarier moments of my baseball career, it’s almost like it ticked him off," Snitker told MLB.com.

Snitker continued to praise Fried for his outstanding performance and competitive drive. He said that it's neat to watch him grow and develop into an unbelievable competitor. Braves fans and the franchise are undoubtedly pleased to have him on the team.

"The great ones are like that. The competitive drive that they have is what makes them who they are. He’s right there in that mold with the great ones," Snitker continued.

Max Fried exceeds Braves' expectations

Max Fried continued to perform well for his team over the past couple of years. Fried's teammate, Austin Riley, said he could win a Cy Young Award. In his recent outing, Fried tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles in their Spring Training game.

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said that Fried is always prepared for everything. He is ready for the opponent and is good at adjusting on the fly.

Fried has consistently performed with the Braves and undoubtedly exceeded their expectations. The 30-year-old pitcher is a highly motivated individual with a great work ethic.

Last year, he finished with an 8-1 record and a 2.55 ERA in the regular season. Fried held a spectacular WHIP of 1.13. The talented pitcher will continue to play a crucial role for the Braves in the upcoming season.

Atlanta will look to see a lot of action from Max Fried as he seems healthy and ready to get those strikeouts.

