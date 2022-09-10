"That outfit looks straight out of 2005" "The sneakers go hard tho" - MLB Twitter reacts to Shohei Ohtani donning a Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens jersey with casuals and sneakers

It seems like Shohei Ohtani is a big Lamar Jackson fan.

Before traveling to Houston for a three-game set against the Astros, the Angels planned a football-themed road trip to celebrate the return of the NFL season.

Ohtani showed up with some serious swagger, donning a Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens jersey with casuals and a pair of sneakers.

Ohtani’s interpreter, ippei Mizuhara, can be seen behind him in an Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys jersey. Mike Trout, a big Philadelphia Eagles fan, had his Jalen Hurts jersey on.

Ohtani’s tribute to Jackson will do little to elude the concerns of Raven fans. They were hit with the devastating news that the club had failed to reach an agreement with Jackson for a contract extension.

Jackson’s 2019 MVP season proves he’s one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, leading the league in passing touchdowns and quarterback rushing yards.

So it’s not surprising that Shohei Ohtani, a two-way phenom, chose to rep Jackson. After all, Game recognizes Game.

Shohei Ohtani is starting to lose grip in the AL MVP race

Aaron Judge is having the season of his life. Having dominated the league in terms of about every hitting metric that is there, he is the frontrunner for the 2022 American League MVP award.

Ohtani remains in contention but with less than four weeks remaining until the playoffs, he is starting to lose grip. That’s because Aaron Judge is starting to pull away.

Ohtani has compiled a .257/.356/.536 slashline with 33 homers in 130 games. Judge has slashed .301/.407/.683 with 55 home runs and 118 RBIs. In terms of hitting metrics, Judge is way clear.

Ohtani has pitching stats to be proud of, which Judge doesn’t. His current ERA reads 2.58 with a WHIP of 1.044 and an incredible career-best 181 strikeouts in 23 starts.

However, history attracts votes. Judge is only the third Major Leaguer to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games in a season. The others being Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001).

Judge is now on pace to end the season with 65 home runs. The current American League record for most homers in a single season (61) currently belongs to Yankees legend Roger Maris.

When Judge breaks Maris’ record, Shohei Ohtani’s MVP chances will start to fade. At the moment, he still has an outside chance.

