"That was my problem in Minnesota, I never had any freedom" - MLB Hall of Famer Big Papi David Ortiz opened up in a 2021 interview with Alex Rodriguez about what went wrong in his time with the Minnesota Twins

MLB star David Ortiz caught up with New York Yankee legend Alex Rodriguez for a short but fun interview. In a video posted by A-Rod in 2021, Big Papi opened up about what went wrong when he played for the Minnesota Twins.

“When I was in Minnesota, they tried to change my approach. They want me to be a land driver. They said that my swing was too aggressive. I would never do that to someone. I would never change your nature. That was my problem is Minnesota, I never had any freedom.”

Ortiz spoke about how we felt when he switched to the Boston Red Sox.

“It changed everything. The one thing I learned in Boston was how to settle my mechanic.”

Big Papi also spoke about Minnesota player Kirby Pogba and said that Kirby saw the potential in him.

“I wasn’t getting from people once when I needed. Kirby used to see on me what I became to be for some reason. He saw the potential. He saw that I have the talent.”

Ortiz played for Minnesota for six seasons before switching to the Sox, where he played for 14 seasons. In 2013, Papi was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.

Papi was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022, and Rodriguez attended his induction ceremony. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are great friends. The Yankee star posted pictures from Big Papi’s ceremony on social media.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz’s wonderful friendship

Rodriguez and Ortiz played opposite each other throughout their MLB careers, but that didn’t disrupt their friendship. A-Rod and Ortiz maintained a great friendship off-field. After they retired, both men became baseball analysts for Fox Sports.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six

Rodriguez posted a picture from the Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Ortiz, where the stars posed for a selfie.

"🇩🇴" - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez also posted pictures and videos from their playing days.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz" - Alex Rodriguez

In the history of MLB, Rodriguez is recognized as one of the greatest players. He played for 22 seasons and had a significant role in the New York Yankees' success during his career.

A-Rod was selected to 14 All-Star Games, and he also received 10 Silver Slugger Titles and three American League MVP awards. In 2009, he also won the World Series.

