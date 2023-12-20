"That process had a significant influence" - Shohei Ohtani reveals in documentary how a house computer fueled his baseball passion

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the greatest player in the MLB right now. The two-way Japanese superstar has made a name for himself across the globe for his dazzling performances on the field. An elite pitcher and hitter, Ohtani has accomplished things in the MLB that fans have never seen before.

"In ESPN's documentary about Shohei Ohtani, an underlying theme is his commitment to what he values, regardless of what's going on around him. When struggling in his first MLB Spring Training, he says, "The excitement of following my dream outweighs any of those difficult times." - @adamlaw217

Although Shohei has been blessed with incredible talent, his dedication to the sport and work ethic helped him accentuate his gifts. In his recent documentary "Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream," the two-time American League MVP explained how a family computer helped him sharpen his skills and techniques.

"We had a computer at our house. I definitely looked for pitchers, but also searched for sequence shots and videos of various players. You started being able to look up these things online. That process had a significant influence on me." - Ohtani

The Japanese sensation explained in the documentary that he was able to use the family's home computer to analyze various players. He believes his ability to study an assortment of players had a massive influence on him when he was developing as a young baseball player.

Ohtani named several MLB legends and Hall of Famers whom he watched as a young athlete, including Seattle Mariners icons Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson, and one of his heroes Hideki Matsui.

Shohei Ohtani shared an unforgettable moment with Hideki Matsui this offseason

This offseason, the major storyline was the unrestricted free agency of Ohtani. There was a level of secrecy revolved around the former Los Angeles Angels superstar and his approach to the offseason, which led to many fans jumping on nearly any moment as a sign for their team.

Enter Hideki Matsui. A clip from the documentary featuring Matsui and Ohtani circulated on social media, with the former New York Yankees outfielder gifting Ohtani with an autographed baseball. Ohtani said that it was something that he would cherish for the rest of his life.

"Shohei Ohtani's reaction to receiving a signed ball from Hideki Matsui. Watch the documentary "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream" tonight at 9 ET on ESPN" - @espn

This exchange led many New York Yankees fans to believe that it would help Ohtani to sign with the Bronx Bombers. Although it was a sweet moment between two Japanese icons, Ohtani ultimately signed a 10-year, $700,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

