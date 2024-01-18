"That's another reason why I'm excited" - Marcus Stroman says he's 'misunderstood' by Yankees fans

The New York Yankees have signed Marcus Stroman to a 2-year, $37 million deal. After monitoring the likes of Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery this offseason, the Yankees eventually turned to Stroman to improve their rotation.

The 32-year-old Long Island native expressed his excitement about joining the squad in his first virtual press conference as a Yankee.

“I'm excited for this opportunity. I can't wait to learn from all the guys… I can't wait to go out there and compete and put the pinstripes,” said Stroman.

However, Stroman has had an unpleasant history with the team, which he believes is a ‘misunderstanding.’ He hopes to clear the air by showing that he is a reliable teammate.

“I’m misunderstood for sure. That's another reason why I'm excited to be a Yankee,” he added.

“I think people will have a different view of me after my tenure here. I don't think Cash (Brian Cashman), (Aaron) Boone, (Aaron) Judge would want me to be a part if they didn't know my character and how I was as a teammate.”

The feud between the Yankees and Stroman likely started when Yankees GM Brian Cashman stated that the team did not pursue Marcus Stroman in 2020 because management didn't believe he would make a difference. To this, the then-29-year-old Stroman replied on X, then Twitter:

“Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years. Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol,” Stroman tweeted, which has since been deleted.

Because of that, many Yankees fans have been against the Stroman deal. However, the Yankees needed to assess their bullpen urgently and Stroman, with a 3.95 ERA in 27 games, could prove to be the solution they’ve been after.

Although it is not confirmed whether the Yankees are done bolstering their rotation, Marcus Stroman has certainly given them a chance to shift their focus to other areas of their squad for the remainder of the offseason.

What does Marcus Stroman have to do to redeem himself in New York?

The New York Yankees wasted no time this offseason, quickly beginning trade negotiations to bring Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo on board. However, they still needed to address their rotation and attempted to recruit Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who ultimately declined their offer.

Now that Marcus Stroman has joined the team, he will be primarily responsible for supporting the reigning Cy Young Winner, Gerrit Cole, and ensuring his fitness remains at the highest level to lead the Yankees to a successful postseason run.

