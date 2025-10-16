  • home icon
  "That's why Anthony Volpe has been the worst SS for 3 years" - Yankees fans remain unforgiving toward 24-year-old despite major surgery

"That's why Anthony Volpe has been the worst SS for 3 years" - Yankees fans remain unforgiving toward 24-year-old despite major surgery

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:10 GMT
MLB: SEP 17 Yankees at Twins - Source: Getty
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe - Source: Getty

Shortstop Anthony Volpe has drawn the ire of a majority of Yankees fans this year, mainly due to his struggles on defense. Playing for one of the most rabid and dedicated fanbases in the league, the 24-year-old has been subject to abuse from his team's own supporters both on and off the field. A recent report from MLB analyst Joel Sherman suggest that Volpre underwent a left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum after the squad bombed out of the postseason.

Normally, well wishes and words of support accompany such hardships for a player. However, the reaction was anything but conventional at the time of Volpe's surgery announcement. The young shortstop and the Yankees were relentlessly mocked on social media due to the fact that the coaching staff deployed an injured player and its lack of long-term plan and action to address its woes on defense.

Although the criticism might seem harsh due to the injury, Volpe hasn't helped himself since making his debut for the Yankees three years ago. Per Baseball Savant, he scored a -5 in terms of fielding run value, -6 in terms of outs above average, and is just in the 33rd percentile when it comes to arm strength in his position.

For context, Volpe led all position players in the American League this year with 19 errors. He has also seen a decline in fielding percentage from .972 last year to .963 this year. Given that the Bombers are a star-laden team that always aim to go on deep postseason runs, mishaps, especially in the position that the legendary Derek Jeter left would always be magnified.

Yankees' Max Fried and Ryan McMahon names Gold Glove finalists

Yankees starter Max Fried and infielder Ryan McMahon have both been named to this year's Rawlings Glove Award finalists after super defensive acumen.

Fried, who was signed as the most expensive lefty pitcher in league history ahead of the 2025 MLB season, was a three-time Gold Glover during his time with the Braves. In addition to his defensive prowess, Fried has also made his mark in New York during his maiden campaign after bagging tallying the most regular season wins for a pitcher this year.

McMahon, meanwhile, was acquired on July 25 from the Rockies for Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz due to the defensive issues that the Yankees have at third base. Although he's nominated for the Gold Glove, the hot corner specialist was nominated for the National League side of it due to having more appearances with Colorado.

Edited by Daniel Santiago
