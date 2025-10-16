"That's why Anthony Volpe has been the worst SS for 3 years" - Yankees fans remain unforgiving toward 24-year-old despite major surgery

Shortstop Anthony Volpe has drawn the ire of a majority of Yankees fans this year, mainly due to his struggles on defense. Playing for one of the most rabid and dedicated fanbases in the league, the 24-year-old has been subject to abuse from his team's own supporters both on and off the field. A recent report from MLB analyst Joel Sherman suggest that Volpre underwent a left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum after the squad bombed out of the postseason.

Ad

Normally, well wishes and words of support accompany such hardships for a player. However, the reaction was anything but conventional at the time of Volpe's surgery announcement. The young shortstop and the Yankees were relentlessly mocked on social media due to the fact that the coaching staff deployed an injured player and its lack of long-term plan and action to address its woes on defense.

The Real Jackson Frazier @ThunderThatsRed That’s why he has been the worst short stop in baseball for 3 years!

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Walt Perrin Sees the Future @KnickedupFan Is there a surgery that can tear him off the roster?

Ad

SwamDog @DannyD15_ There’s the excuse the Yankees will use to have him starting opening day.

Ad

Although the criticism might seem harsh due to the injury, Volpe hasn't helped himself since making his debut for the Yankees three years ago. Per Baseball Savant, he scored a -5 in terms of fielding run value, -6 in terms of outs above average, and is just in the 33rd percentile when it comes to arm strength in his position.

LMC @LMCDiscDoggin Seems it didn’t affect his hitting but they’ll use it as an excuse to hand him the job next year.

Ad

Jose Miguel @Jo7aeme Behold the future: "He needs time to adapt after surgery. he is an elite SS and I am sure he will get on track" Aaron Boone, August 25, 2026.

Ad

yankees fan (masochist) @cashmoney69420 look, Volpe sucked this season because he was injured! we don’t need to acquire a starting SS

Ad

For context, Volpe led all position players in the American League this year with 19 errors. He has also seen a decline in fielding percentage from .972 last year to .963 this year. Given that the Bombers are a star-laden team that always aim to go on deep postseason runs, mishaps, especially in the position that the legendary Derek Jeter left would always be magnified.

Yankees' Max Fried and Ryan McMahon names Gold Glove finalists

Yankees starter Max Fried and infielder Ryan McMahon have both been named to this year's Rawlings Glove Award finalists after super defensive acumen.

Ad

Fried, who was signed as the most expensive lefty pitcher in league history ahead of the 2025 MLB season, was a three-time Gold Glover during his time with the Braves. In addition to his defensive prowess, Fried has also made his mark in New York during his maiden campaign after bagging tallying the most regular season wins for a pitcher this year.

McMahon, meanwhile, was acquired on July 25 from the Rockies for Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz due to the defensive issues that the Yankees have at third base. Although he's nominated for the Gold Glove, the hot corner specialist was nominated for the National League side of it due to having more appearances with Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More