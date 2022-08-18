“That’s awful news” “There really is very little reason to watch the Reds now” - Cincinnati Reds fans in agony after Joey Votto opts for season-ending surgery

Cincinnati Reds first baseman and six-time All-Star Joey Votto has elected to have surgery on a torn rotator cuff that will require him to miss the remainder of the season. Votto is scheduled to have surgery this upcoming Friday. The veteran slugger will most likely be ready to go for the 2023 season.
"NEWS: Joey Votto announced he will have season-ending surgery for a rotator cuff tear on Friday." - Bobby Nightengale
Votto is having one of the worst seasons he has had offensively. He batted .205 with 11 home runs and just a .689 OPS in 2022. Hopefully, the surgery will fix the issues he has had at the plate for much of the season.
Many Cincinnati Reds fans reacted to the breaking news. One fan is heartbroken and hopes for a speedy recovery.
The Reds' season has largely been a disappointment as they currently sit at 45-70. The team traded away many of its key players at the deadline. With the injury to Votto, the team is even more depleted. It makes it awfully hard to watch the Reds with their recent departures.
Even St. Louis Cardinals fans are hoping for a quick recovery for Votto as he is one of the faces of baseball.
It is possilble a gradual tear of the rotator cuff has caused contributed to his 2022 slump.
It will be curious to find out exactly how long Votto has been dealing with this injury.
Other Cincinnati Reds fans are mad that the ownership will not put a better team with Votto toward the end of his brilliant career.
The World Baseball Classic is set for next spring as each major baseball country will compete for the coveted title. Votto is from Canada and many fans are wondering if he will be able to play for the national team.
Hopefully, for baseball fans, Joey Votto will be able to play again. He is one of the faces of baseball and has been for the past decade. His is a brilliant career that is borderline Hall of Fame-worthy.
It is a tough blow for the Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto as their season has been full of disappointments. Hopefully Votto recovers well from the surgery and will be ready to go by next spring.
