"That’s when he became a Dodger" - MLB fans react as Dave Roberts dials up Paul Skenes for second straight All-Star start

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes will be starting in the All-Star game for a second consecutive season after the reigning NL Rookie of the Year received the message on Saturday.

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is managing the National League squad for Tuesday's All-Star game, delivered the news to Skenes over a phone call.

Roberts said it was an honor for him to name Skenes as the starter while the Pirates ace felt honored to be representing NL in the midsummer classic. The video of their interaction was shared by Dodger Blue on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the Dodgers manager delivering the news in person to Skenes, fans started speculating about the Pirates All-Star's potential move to the World Series champions.

"And that’s when he became a Dodger," claimed a fan.

"Dave planting seeds..," wrote another fan.

"Dave Roberts already recruiting Paul Skenes," claimed another fan.

"Hopefully in a few years this'll be about opening day," wished a fan.

Ad

A fan was willing to bet on Paul Skenes' move to the Dodgers.

idk how I’m just seeing this, but somebody get me my wallet asap and find me the button that says Paul Skenes to LA +100

Paul Skenes will be up against reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who was named the AL Starter for the MidSummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta. Skenes pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a walk in his start last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More