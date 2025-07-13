"That’s when he became a Dodger" - MLB fans react as Dave Roberts dials up Paul Skenes for second straight All-Star start

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes will be starting in the All-Star game for a second consecutive season after the reigning NL Rookie of the Year received the message on Saturday.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is managing the National League squad for Tuesday's All-Star game, delivered the news to Skenes over a phone call.
Roberts said it was an honor for him to name Skenes as the starter while the Pirates ace felt honored to be representing NL in the midsummer classic. The video of their interaction was shared by Dodger Blue on X.
With the Dodgers manager delivering the news in person to Skenes, fans started speculating about the Pirates All-Star's potential move to the World Series champions.
"And that’s when he became a Dodger," claimed a fan.
"Dave planting seeds..," wrote another fan.
"Dave Roberts already recruiting Paul Skenes," claimed another fan.
"Hopefully in a few years this'll be about opening day," wished a fan.
A fan was willing to bet on Paul Skenes' move to the Dodgers.
idk how I’m just seeing this, but somebody get me my wallet asap and find me the button that says Paul Skenes to LA +100
Paul Skenes will be up against reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who was named the AL Starter for the MidSummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta. Skenes pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a walk in his start last year.