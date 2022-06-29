"That’s a big a** rabbit” "I’m gonna find a big rabbit so i get VIP access everywhere i go" - MLB Twitter reacts as a giant rabbit makes appearance at San Francisco Giants game

The San Francisco Giants have witnessed themselves sliding down the standings in slow motion. The team is fresh off of series losses to both the Cincinnati Reds and the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

As a member of one of the most competitive MLB divisions, the San Francisco Giants are now five games behind the leader, the LA Dodgers. The two teams had been neck-and-neck atop the National League West in the earlier stages of the season.

Last night, a chubby yet loveable spectator was brought in to boost team spirit, and fans found it hilarious.

Giant rabbit takes in San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park

During play last night between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers, the camera fixated on a fan who was holding a gigantic rabbit.

The commentators paused for a moment before saying ""Now that's a first. If I didn't know any better I'd think that bunny was fake." The bunny, a Flemish rabbit, one of the bigger species known to man, seemed to be enjoying the game.

It was eventually identified as belonging to a Giants fan named Kay Kato and her partner. She said that after about 15 minutes of negotation, stadium security allowed the bunny in. Fans on Twitter reminded us it was not Alex's first trip to the ballpark.

Upon eventually giving an interview, Kato said that the rabbit is a "therapy bunny." She went on to add that it has helped her and her family deal with stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

The bunny was also revealed to be named Alex. Kay Kato said that she was getting texts and calls from friends watching the game who recognized Alex the giant bunny.

Speaking about why she owns Alex, Kato said, "I'm really shy, I'm a little bit nervous, like, really shaky, because like we weren't expecting it. I mean I brought the rabbit, just because I had a very long day."

Fortunately for the San Francisco Giants, Alex seems to have brought some luck, as they were able to win 4-3. Most of the fans who took to Twitter to react to this unlikely spectator and the special treatment our furry friend received enjoyed the VIP guest.

