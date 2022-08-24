"That’s a bit overpowered" "That doesn’t bode well for the competition" - American Baseball fans feel unbeatable after MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. becomes Team USA's hitting coach at the 2023 Baseball Classic

With fans anticipating the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which is fast approaching, Team USA has found their hitting coach in MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. It is hard to think of a former player more qualified for this role, as Griffey Jr. has one of the best swings in MLB history. That beautiful swing led Griffey to a .284 batting average, 630 home runs, and a ticket to the Hall of Fame.

The 13-time All-Star played in the MLB for 22 years, largely for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. Only time will tell if his coaching career can live up to his playing days, but fans are esctatic to see it unfold.

Fox Sports reported that Ken Griffey Jr. would be the hitting coach for the loaded Team USA lineup via Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Ken Griffey Jr. will be Team USA's hitting coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic Ken Griffey Jr. will be Team USA's hitting coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic ⚾️🇺🇸 https://t.co/qtngIRQY9u

If any of the already talented players are able to learn new tricks from Ken Griffey Jr., no other team will have a chance.

It apparently wasn't enough to load the team with supreme talent, they had to load up the coaching staff as well.

The United States has had great success across the board in sports, and its fans expect that to continue at the World Baseball Classic.

🗽 @Dreams8766 @MLBONFOX We really the best country when it comes to sports @MLBONFOX We really the best country when it comes to sports

The team has very high expectations for a tournament that is still months away.

If nothing else, Griffey Jr. brings a 'cool factor' to the team that is impossible to replicate.

This hire should be great news for Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, who are confirmed to be on the team.

Godspeed @king_vince39 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Ken Griffey Jr. will be Team USA's hitting coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic Ken Griffey Jr. will be Team USA's hitting coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic ⚾️🇺🇸 https://t.co/qtngIRQY9u Trout and Harper are going to start hitting more HRs Trout and Harper are going to start hitting more HRs 🙌🏽👏🏽 twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

Home runs are expected to come early and often when this team takes the field.

Anything other than a first-place finish for Team USA will be seen as a disappointment.

The competition has not even begun, but some fans are ready to declare their team's victory anyway.

Ken Griffey Jr. is the latest addition to what could be an absolutely dominant Team USA.

With Ken Griffey Jr. and some of the best players in the MLB, Team USA will be favorites to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic

2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

In this international tournament, it will be difficult for any team to challenge Team USA. While this is baseball and anything can happen, this lineup is shaping up to be one of the most talented ever assembled. Though if the right players slump at the wrong time, another nation could pull off an upset.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be one of the best showcases of international baseball talent we have ever seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif