“That’s my captain baby” – Yankees fans ecstatic as star Aaron Judge launches 473-foot home run against Astros

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees squared off for their series finale on Thursday. With the Bronx Bombers up two games to none, they already secured the series victory.

While Jon Singleton smoked a homer earlier in the game that went 442 feet, Judge would do him one better. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Judge crushed a home run that went 473 feet.

Judge's home run was certainly the biggest moonshot of the night. However, it was not enough to push the Yanks past the Astros. They lost the game by a score of 4-3.

Despite the loss, fans were impressed with Judge's bomb. While he started the season out shaky, he is starting to find his groove, which would put the rest of the league on notice.

"THAT'S MY CAPTAIN BABY" - one fan posted.

"Stand up!" - posted another fan.

"Guy has unbelievable power.. nuts" - posted another.

Fans are impressed with Judge's raw power. It did not look like he put much into that swing, yet it was the furthest home run of the night.

"473! Good gosh!" - said another fan.

"Oh no. Don't let that guy get hot" - said another.

Judge's home run tied Mike Trout's for longest home run this season. Is this just a sign of things to come as he heats up at the plate?

Aaron Judge and the Yankees offense has been stellar lately

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

The Yankees have been tearing the ball off the cover lately. During Wednesday's victory against the Astros, Giancarlo Stanton smoked a homer that measured 120 mph, the hardest-hit ball of the season.

Going into Thursday, the Yanks had 51 home runs, tied with the Oakland Athletics for third-most in the league. They are right behind their division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, who have 57.

With Aaron Judge's monster shot on Thursday, that gives the slugger nine home runs on the season. He is now tied with Juan Soto for most home runs within the team, while Stanton is not far behind with eight.

This is exactly the type of offense fans expected coming into the new year. There are not many easy spots in this lineup to pitch to, especially with Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom half of the order.

