“That's my dad” - When Gabe Kapler eternalized his father's legacy with a touching tattoo tribute

While all the talk has been around Shohei Ohtani's free agency, former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has reportedly landed a new front-office gig with the Miami Marlins.

The 2004 World Series winner with the Boston Red Sox drew attention for wearing a broken timepiece on his hand. When asked about the reason behind the damaged wristwatch, Kapler said:

"I like the watch, so I wear it, and I haven't gotten it fixed."

But that's not the only feature that stands out for Kapler. The 48-year-old has a unique tattoo on his left hand that is as striking as it is bold. However, there is an endearing reason behind the elaborate rose on the back of his left hand.

During an interview with ESPN, he revealed that the tattoo is a reflection of the ideology of his late father, who passed away in 2020 after battling with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia.

"That's my dad," Kapler said while tapping the tattoo in the interview.

The new Marlins front office hire revealed that the idea behind the tattoo was to feel the presence of his late father at all times, who was an inspirational figure in his life.

"All of it came together," Gabe Kapler said. "And I just wanted to see it. I wanted it to be very visible, a consistent reminder of my dad, a very important, very influential figure in my life."

Gabe Kapler is closely monitoring his son's football journey

The former MLB player has two sons with his ex-wife Lisa, and one of his sons, Dane, is a running back for the University of British Columbia. Despite his hectic schedule, he never misses an opportunity to see Dane, his favorite football player.

"I got to combine two of my favorite activities, eating good food and watching my son play football," Kapler said. "There is nothing more rewarding than seeing his hard work pay off. I have to figure out how to get to Kingston Ontario to see my favorite player chasing it down," Kapler said in an Instagram post.

The former Giants man is set to become the assistant general manager of the Marlins. His addition comes at a time when the team is dealing with the managerial role vacated by Kim Ng, their first-ever female manager.

In his new role with the Marlins, Kapler will need to form a young roster to compete for the title in the coming years.

