"That's a dawg effort right there" - Aaron Boone raves about David Bednar’s "mentality" after snapping Yankees' losing skid in style

The New York Yankees snapped their five-game losing streak after David Bednar emerged as a new hero for the team in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

David Bednar hasn't been with the team even for a week but the closer, who was acquired at the trade deadline last Thursday, has already got the fans on his side.

Bednar went scoreless in 1.2 innings from the bullpen, earning his first save for the Yankees and helping the AL East team to a hard-fought win in the series finale.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone hailed the closer:

“That’s a dawg effort right there,” Boone said.

Boone wanted to pull Bednar off the mound in the night inning after the closer had thrown a season-high 35 pitches. However, Bednar declined the Yankees manager's offer and worked Adolis Garcia, who struck out on a splitter with two runners in scoring positions.

“I told him I wanted (García), and he agreed, and I just wanted to bear down and get that last one,” Bednar said.

While Boone was out of the dugout to give Bendar his marching orders, the Yankees manager wasn't sure of it.

“So I was going out to make the move, but you’re right. I didn’t go right to it right away. So, maybe I did want to get a little feel from him," Boone said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone backs his players after David Bednar heroics

The Yankees had a much-needed win against the Rangers after David Bednar's heroic efforts and Yankees manager Aaron Boone feels the team has it then to go on a run.

“It’s obviously one game,” Boone said. “We’ve got to dig ourselves out here. But as I’ve said, it’s there for us. We’ve got to go take this thing. I’m steadfast that I believe that we’ve got a great run in us.

"I believe in those guys in the room. But as we’ve been saying kind of everyday, right, we’ve got to go do it. This is just one win, definitely a little settling going into an off day, but we start a big home stand where we’ve got to (put the) pedal down.”

Boone's team will host AL West leaders the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, with the series opener set for Friday.

