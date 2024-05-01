"That’s the decision he made" - Shohei Ohtani denies influence on evolutionary prospect Rintaro Sasaki's MLB 'conviction'

Although 18-year-old Rintaro Sasaki's planned path to the MLB is far from typical, that does not mean that the young slugger will be any less coveted. Recently, the most famous baseball player on earth weighed in on Sasaki's unorthodox decisions.

Born and raised in Japan's Iwate Prefecture, where Shohei Ohtani also comes from, Sasaki made waves earlier this year. Instead of submitting his eligibility for the NPB draft, Sasaki decided to enroll in Stanford University. By making this call, Sasaki will become eligible for the MLB draft in 2026, his sophomore season.

"Rintaro Sasaki, my goodness. Wish we could’ve seen this swing in NPB but I’m confident he’s going to blossom into a superstar." - Yakyu Cosmopolitan

In a recent piece for The Athletic, writer Andrew Baggarly examined Rintaro Sasaki's planned entry to the MLB. In the piece, Baggarly interviewed Shohei Ohtani. According to wide-ranging reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers star was behind the scenes, influencing Sasaki towards taking the US collegiate route.

However, in Baggarly's piece, Ohtani vehemently denied his involvement. Per Ohtani, the decision to enroll at Stanfard was "the decision (Sasaki) made from his conviction."

Since he was a young player, Sasaki has been coached by his father, Hiroshi. A well-known figure in Japanese baseball circles, Hiroshi worked with Ohtani in his youth, as well as with current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.

"No way. Rintaro Sasaki is the #1 high school prospect in Japan. 6’0, 250 lbs. He holds the record for most HR in Japanese HS history: 140. He has officially decided to skip his application for the NPB Draft…and will come to the US to play in college." - Shawn Spradling

During high school, Rintaro Sasaki hit .413/.514/.808. A 6-foot, 250 lb first baseman, Sasaki's bat has been touted for both power and consistency. Although he enrolled at Stanford University earlier this month, Sasaki is not expected to officially join the baseball team until 2025.

Stanford baseball coach is excited to have Rintaro Sasaki on his team

Even without his association with Shohei Ohtani, the young Sasaki commands significant interest within the baseball world. Already, Stanford baseball coach David Esquer has indicated his excitement, telling the Japan Times:

"We've seen Rintaro exclusively on video and film and had access to a lot of tape, it's unquestionable, his ability to hit and be a middle-of-the-order bat and play right away."

For decades, the MLB Draft has consisted solely of American and Canadian players. However, Rintaro Sasaki appears poised to become a trailblazer en route to a promising MLB career.

