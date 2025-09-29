“That’s a good sign”: Shohei Ohtani opens up on breaking personal record with 55th HR and Dodgers’ postseason hopes

Shohei Ohtani resumed his two-way role for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season and while his hitting was expected to regress with his increased pitching workload, the Japanese phenom set a new personal best this year.The three-time MVP launched a solo home run in the seventh inning of their final game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. It was his 55th home run of the season, eclipsing his career-high mark of 54 dingers from last season.In a conversation with Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson, Ohtani reflected on what his 55th home run of the season meant for him.&quot;I just try to stay within myself,&quot; Ohtani said. &quot;The fact that I'm hitting more homers gives us an opportunity for the team to win, so that's a good sign. And you know, what's done is done now, so I'm really just looking forward to the postseason.&quot;The reigning NL MVP had a single, double and a home run in his final outing of regular season, missing on the cycle by a triple.&quot;It's great to be able to beat my personal best,&quot; Ohtani said. &quot;I also got three hits, so I'm feeling good going into the postseason. I want to fight as a team until the very end.&quot;Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hails Shohei Ohtani's former heading into postseasonWhile Shohei Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases last season, he made a different 50-50 club this season, becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and 50 strikeouts in a season.&quot;He's in, and has been in, postseason mode,&quot; Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. &quot;His September's been fantastic. At-bat quality, you can see it on the mound, he's got a different look right now. Just not surprised that he eclipsed his own mark. He's had a tremendous season, and we've got a long way to go now.&quot;While the Dodgers have been managing Ohtani's workload, Dave Roberts said the Japanese two-way phenom is expected to start one of their Wild Card games.&quot;More rest has been good for him. He's responded to that. That's certainly baked in,&quot; Roberts said. &quot;But yeah, the thought is he's going to start one of these potential three [Wild Card] games.&quot;Ohtani finished the season one shy of Kyle Schwarber's NL-leading56 home runs. He also posted a 1-1 record with 2a .87 ERA.