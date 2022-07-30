"That’s a horrible game for the D’s" "Huge momentum swing for the Republicans" - MLB Reddit reacts to Republicans sweeping Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game

Away from the usual MLB action, the Republicans swept the Democrats 10-0 in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Thursday. The bipartisan event brought lawmakers together to support local charities.

The game was marred by controversy. Climate activists showed up to voice their frustrations surrounding climate legislation.

The Recount @therecount Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) on three climate protesters arrested at the Congressional Baseball Game:



The people in the stands unfurled a banner reading “Climate Emergency” while protestors outside the stadium tried to block entrances. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, three were arrested.

The nature of the scoreline was unexpected in comparison to last year’s 13-12 slugfest, which was also in the GOP’s favor.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 @RepBrianFitz A 10-0 shutout victory!! Thanks to everyone who came out / tuned in to our Congressional Baseball Game for Charity last night. Total amount raised exceeded $1.7M!! A 10-0 shutout victory!! Thanks to everyone who came out / tuned in to our Congressional Baseball Game for Charity last night. Total amount raised exceeded $1.7M!! https://t.co/aB0pFNlA5L

Republicans raced to an early lead this year. They were up 3-0 halfway through the first with hits from August Pflunger, Kevin Brady, and Jake Ellzey.

The skies opened up in the fourth, pausing play for over half an hour. The Republicans resumed their momentum following the restart, maintained a clean slate, and finished strong at 10-0.

MLB Reddit feels Cedric Richmond’s absence in 2022 Congressional Baseball Game

The Democrats have dominated the annual bipartisan baseball extravaganza since 2009. They held a 10-2 record going into this year’s Congressional Baseball Game. Republicans are slowly making up for lost ground. The GOP has now won two in a row.

Former Representative Cedric Richmond was a key contributor to the Democrats’ previous dominance. A true two-way talent, Richmond’s Congressional Game slashline reads .654/.757/1.077 with a 2.6 ERA on the mound.

However, the “Congressional Ohtani” is no longer on the Democratic roster. He resigned from Congress for a role at the White House. Richmond’s absence was largely felt not just by the Democrats, but also by all the fans watching.

However, the absence of Richmond doesn’t justify the scoreline blowout. It was a night to forget for the Democrats.

This year’s game helped raise more than $1.7 million for the Washington Literary Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

