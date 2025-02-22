"That's just how my dad & grandfather are, we just do our job" - When Freddie Freeman made brutally honest admission about his no-nonsense attitude

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman has become one of the most elite first basemen the game has seen for a while. His level of defense and what he brings to the plate with his bat is nearly unmatchable.

Outside of his elite skill level, Freeman is known for being one of the nicest guys in the game. If you ask anybody who has come into contact with him, they will likely have a story to tell you.

He is one player who has been an exceptional role model to young ballplayers everywhere. He has a great work ethic and he is rarely in any negative headlines. That has a lot to do with how he was raised, via a 2019 interview with The Athletic's David O'Brien.

"That's just how I grew up, I don't know. We play a game, and I feel like it's harder to be someone who's assuming and all this extra stuff. That's just not me. I like to play the game, and that's what I do," said Freeman.

Freeman does not try to be someone other than himself. He loves playing the game and he loves showing up and doing his job, something his father and grandfather instilled in him.

"I think if you talk to my dad and my grandfather, that's just how we are. We just do our job and go to sleep and do it the next day. I don't need the pub. I don't need to be on MLB Network. I don't need that stuff," said Freeman.

Freddie Freeman loves chatting up a storm when he has someone to talk to at first base

Former Atlanta Braves Slugger - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

If you have ever watched Freddie Freeman play first base, you will notice he is particularly chatty when someone reaches his bag. Whether he is introducing himself or catching up with an old friend, he keeps himself busy.

Freeman loves being active at first base. He also loves congratulating people when they achieve something in this game that is routed in failure.

"I enjoy it. I love talking to guys - if you get a hit in the big leagues, I know how hard that is, and I'm going to let you know that was awesome" said Freeman.

The eight-time All-Star is a class act. This is the reason why he is admired by so many across the sport.

