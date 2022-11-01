Houston Astros ace and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is at the point of his career where he doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. The 39-year-old has now appeared in his fifth World Series. The resume that he has built up throughout his MLB career has garnered the respect of all fanbases in the league.

The city of Philadelphia is known for its unending passion and love for all its sports teams. Several players across different sports have described Philadelphia as one of the toughest places to play as an away player.

Upon Justin Verlander's arrival in Philadelphia, the veteran hurler had a bizarre interaction with the fans that saw him flipping the bird from inside the bus to the Phillies fans outside.

"Oh hey, here’s @JustinVerlander entering the Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series and flipping the bird to Phillies fans not once but TWICE." - @ Darren

MLB fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the exchange:

Hours later, though, Verlander would shed light on the incident.

Justin Verlander clears the 'flipping-the-bird' incident

Verlander is known for being a mellow person and he later clarified that he was just exchanging banter with fans outside Citizens Bank Park.

"All the context Darren… Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind. 🤣 🤣 all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter. Also, nobody broke the window. Was just like that 🤷🏻‍♂️" - @ Justin Verlander

The Astros ace declared that he was just greeting the Philadelphians in the language that they are accustomed to. He said it was just all fun and no fuss should be made about it.

Poll : 0 votes