Justin Verlander took the mound in the fourth inning with a commanding 5-0 lead and watched it dissipate before his eyes. After three innings of completely shutting down the potent Philadelphia Phillies offense, the Houston Astros suddenly found themselves in a tie game. This blown lead would have stung a lot less if the Astros had pulled out a victory, but they failed to do so.

Verlander was the best pitcher in the American League all regular season, but the World Series is a different beast. Many expected the superb pitching staff of the Astros to be able to slow down the hot Phillies offense. Instead, the Phillies kept rolling like they did all through the National League playoffs.

Justin Verlander is well aware that he failed to live up to expectations in this game. Chandler Rome shared Verlander's postgame comments on Twitter.

Justin Verlander: "I need to do better. No excuses."

Verlander has been in the MLB for 17 years and has won just about every accolade possible in that time. Yet for whatever reason, he does not perform well in the World Series. He has been a huge part of the reason that multiple teams have made it there, yet he rarely does them favors in the series itself. It must be quite the predicament for his coaches who have to decide how to use him.

Twitter user MLB Errors pointed out that Verlander has actually never won a World Series game in which he started.

Justin Verlander's career in the World Series:



0-6 in eight starts Justin Verlander’s career in the World Series:0-6 in eight starts

This is an absolutely brutal statline for one of the best pitchers of his generation. In addition, Talkin' Baseball on Twitter reported that Verlander made MLB history based on his World Series ERA.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(h/t Justin Verlander's 6.07 career World Series ERA is the worst in MLB history (min. 30 IP)(h/t @Paul_CasellaMLB Justin Verlander's 6.07 career World Series ERA is the worst in MLB history (min. 30 IP)(h/t @Paul_CasellaMLB) https://t.co/10lKbwPtIK

Verlander in the World Series has simply not been the caliber of pitcher that he usually is throughout his storied career.

Justin Verlander knows that he must play better to lead the Houston Astros over the Philadelphia Phillies

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

The Phillies came into this game with a chip on their shoulder to prove they are every bit as good as these Astros. After an incredible five-run comeback on the biggest stage of them all, it is safe to say they accomplished that.

This highlight package from YouTube shows what Verlander is capable of when he is firing on all cylinders.

Verlander is almost certain to take the mound again this series. Another performance like this would spell disaster for the Astros' championship hopes.

