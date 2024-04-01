“That’s the kind of start I wanted” - Juan Soto opens up on red-hot beginning to Yankees tenure after leading sweep of Astros

The New York Yankees have made a first 4-0 start since 2003, thanks to their outstanding offseason acquisition, Juan Soto. He helped the Yankees beat their rivals, Houston Astros, on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

After a trade from the San Diego Padres, there were concerns about how Soto would adjust to the pressures of New York and his new team, but such fears have quickly vanished.

Juan Soto has been a revelation, hitting at a rate of .529 (9 for 17) with a single RBI.

“That’s the kind of start I wanted. I grinded really hard this offseason and in spring training to be successful in the beginning of the season,” said Soto according to AP news.

His significance extends beyond the performance sheet. His experienced presence and dedication at the plate have impacted his new teammates, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“He embodies what we want to be. It’s a fight every time he walks into the batter’s box,” said Aaron Boone according to MLB.com.

Soto's strong start should come as no surprise, considering his outstanding track record at a young age. He has been an All-Star three times and a World Series Champion in 2019 and has risen to the occasion empathetically.

The Houston defeat was a humble milestone for Soto, who has said that he hopes to hit home runs in every Major League venue. With Soto leading the charge, the Bronx Bombers are in for an exciting season.

Juan Soto launches first Yankees homer

Juan Soto wasted no time making his mark on the Yankees. He launched his first Yankees homer in the 7th inning in a dramatic 5-3 win over the Astros,

The clutch line drive cleared the left-field wall, putting New York ahead and securing the series sweep.

Juan Soto's bat is a welcome addition to the Bronx Bombers' lineup, so loyal Yankees fans can expect plenty more outstanding performances from him in the 2024 season.

