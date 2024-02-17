"That's a lot to think about" - Pete Alonso unperturbed by trade speculations, reveals he 'welcomed conversations' around long-term Mets contract

On the heels of the Mets' severly underwhelming 2023 season, first baseman Pete Alonso caught a lot of criticism. Despite being one of the most prolific hitters of his generation, the three-time All-Star has always seemed to have had a difficult relationship with his team's front office.

Despite hitting more home runs than anyone else in 2019, and leading the league in RBIs with 131 in 2022, the Mets have been tepid about signing Alonso to any long-term deals. Predictably, this has led to questions about Alonso's long-term trajectory with the team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

""That's a lot to think about, I just had my first live BP session" Pete Alonso is asked about the possibility of getting traded if the Mets are in a similar position that they were during 2023" - SNY Mets

On February 17, Pete Alonso was asked about potentially being traded by a reporter at New York Mets training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Obviously taken somewhat aback by the question, Alonso opted to shrug it off, claiming, ""That's a lot to think about, I just had my first live BP session."

In the same conference, Alonso also fielded questions about the possibility of a long-term deal with the Mets. According to writer Anthony DiComo, the 29-year old Alonso claimed "we welcomed conversation", but conceded that the only "conversation" he had with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was about a one-year deal.

Expand Tweet

""I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met, that's something I've definitely thought about. I welcome the idea, but I can't predict the future." - Pete Alonso. #LGM" - Mets Batflip

For the Mets, a lot of soul-searching is in order. Despite spending more money than any other team in baseball last year, the club came up very short. On account of their 75-87 record, the team finished fourth in the NL East, some 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Hesitance for long-term deal for Pete Alonso makes Mets look bad

Earlier this year, Alonso inked a $20.5 million contract for the 2024 season, avoiding arbitration by doing so. While some fans in Queens are holding out hope that Alonso will re-sign with the Mets after he becomes a free agent, that is still a risky play.

The ongoing saga between Alonso and the Mets is as peculiar as it gets, and if they are not careful, it could cost the team one of their top bats.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.