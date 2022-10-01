"That's maybe why I'm single" - Reminiscing the moment when an ensemble of Fox Sports hosts embarrassed New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez on live TV

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez doesn't mind a quick laugh even if it is at his own expense.

The former MLB player, 46, made an appearance on FOX Sports in October 2021, alongside fellow broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas. In one hilarious instance, Rodriguez even made a joke at his own relationship status during the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

Alex Rodriguez was once savagely roasted during coverage of the ALDS series on Fox Sports

Tampa Bay Rays players were then spotted eating popcorn in the dugout during the game, with the footage switching to a 2010 video of Rodriguez enjoying a snack with then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz at the Super Bowl XLV.

Rodriguez then reacted hilariously to the footage of the former couple saying:

""KB, that's maybe why I'm single."

Rodriguez and Diaz dated for a year before calling off their relationship in 2011. . Diaz eventually married musician Benji Madden in 2015, while Rodriguez got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019. However, 'J-Rod' split up in early 2021, after over four years of dating. Lopez rekindled with former flame Ben Affleck and the two tied the knot in the summer of this year.

Cameron Diaz explains infamous popcorn moment with Alex Rodriguez

In 2011, Diaz appeared on an episode of The Late Show with David Letterman. Four months after the incident, the Charlie's Angels actor explained her side to the incident with Alex Rodriguez. She said: (via People)

“We were watching the game, and I was eating, and I was getting down to, like, the last couple pieces of popcorn. And all of a sudden, I see a hand coming in...And I said, ‘What are you it’s mine!’ And then I went, ‘You know what? I love you too much. I’m going to give it to you. You deserve it.’ And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face."

Little did the pair realize that the 'popcorn moment' would become an internet sensation in the next few months to come. Alex Rodriguez described his ex as one of the "greatest human beings" he ever met, while adding that she was an "amazing light" in his life during their brief relationship.

