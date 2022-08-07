"That’s the noise the ghosts make in the abandoned old stadium" “Oh it’s been haunted for a long time” - Oakland Athletics Reddit fans spooked by "saw" rendition of the anthem, mull over stadium being haunted

The Oakland Athletics have been in the same stadium since moving to Oakland in 1966. The RingCentral Coliseum was home to the Oakland Raiders before the team moved to Las Vegas as well. The stadium is old and outdated, and their have been talks about a possible new stadium being built.

Prior to a recent Oakland Athletics game, musician Caroline McCaskey played the national anthem with a saw.

"The Oakland A's might be haunted after Caroline McCaskey played the US National Anthem on a Saw" - MLB Reddit

Many Athletics fans reacted to the unique rendition of the national anthem on Reddit. One fan said that this was the noise of ghosts in an abandoned old stadium. The Athletics have the worst home attendance in all of baseball in 2022, at just 8,475 people per game.

Some said the stadium has been abandoned for some time now.

Others liked the use of the saw for the national anthem.

Overall, it was an interesting way to perform the national anthem. This is definitely a unique way to perform the song!

Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays are two teams that could relocate in near future

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays

MLB has not had a franchise relocate in nearly 17 years when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington, D.C., to become the Nationals. Over the past decade, there have been many rumors. It stem from speculation over the relocation options for several teams. Many have wondered whether or not the MLB will expand to new cities.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays play in an extremely small market in St. Petersburg, Florida. The team has been rumored, for several seasons, to possibly be on the move.

The biggest issue for the Rays has been the location of their ballpark in St. Petersburg, instead of Tampa. There have been talks over a new stadium being built in Tampa. The new stadium, however, may not be in the local taxpayers' interest, given the low attendance seen regularly at games.

The Rays stadium holds up to 42,000 people but has averaged just 14,000 fans per game to start the 2022 season. A new location would surely help draw more fans.

Oakland Athletics

MLB: Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are the most likely team to relocate in the near future. For the past 20 years, the Athletics have been one of the lowest payroll teams in all of baseball. Given the market, Oakland has shown it can support its team. Given the low payroll and unwillingness to re-sign players, many fans have been turned off.

The team has played at the RingCentral Coliseum since moving to Oakland from Kansas City in 1966. The team and their fans are well overdue for a new stadium. A new stadium will need to be built and funded by Oakland's taxpayers. If this doesn't happen, another professional sports team may move out of Oakland and find its way to Las Vegas.

