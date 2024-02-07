"That’s nostalgia right there" - Fans pour in love as Dodgers star Tyler Glasnow returns to high school ahead of Spring Training

The fact that ace Tyler Glasnow was not even the top arm signed by the Dodgers this offseason speaks volumes about the kind of quality that the team is pursuing.

A native of Santa Clarita, a suburban community about 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, Glasnow is back on familiar turf. The 30-year old's hometown connection likely eased his decision to ink a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension with the Dodgers just hours after being traded by the Rays on December 16.

"Tyler Glasnow visited his alma mater Hart High School in Santa Clarita on Tuesday before reporting for Spring Training. Story on the full-circle moment Wednesday on Dodger Insider." - Dodger Insider

With the Dodgers set to get their spring training schedule underway against the San Diego Padres on February 22, Glasnow decided on a last-minute stop. Recently, the 6-foot-8 hurler stopped by Hart High School, his alma mater in Santa Clarita.

When images of Tyler Glasnow's pit-stop at his old school hit social media, fans were quick to lavish praise. Many seem are happy to see that at least one of the team's big offseason signings has ties to the area, and has not forgotten his past.

Glasnow's signings came between two even bigger deals for the Dodgers. The first belonged to former Los Angeles Angels star and 2023 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's record-breaking $700 million deal was followed up less than a month later, when three-time NPB MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto committed to twelve years for $325 million.

The opportunity to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers does only represent a chance for Glasnow to play at home, but also to play for one of MLB's best clubs. Last season as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Glasnow went 10-7, posting a 3.53 ERA across a career-high 21 starts on the mound.

Tyler Glasnow has the chance to take it to the next level in front of familiar eyes

During his time at Hart High School, Glasnow pitched to a 1.25 ERA. Although his MLB figures have yet to come close to that sum, the big right-hander appears to be getting better everyday.

With the unique chance to play with the world-class Dodgers, Glasnow will have the opportunity to show local family and friends his best stuff. If the season goes according to many expert theories, perhaps the World Series trophy could soon be visiting Santa Clarita.

