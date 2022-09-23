“That’s my postseason bound team” “October here we come” - New York Yankees fans rejoice as club clinches postseason berth following 5-4 win over Boston Red Sox

Following their 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, the New York Yankees have secured a place in the 2022 postseason. They have now guaranteed themselves a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year.

The wait for Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run continues. The Yankees slugger walked three times and his home run tally remains at 60 with 13 games remaining.

"Got 5 on it. #RepBX" - New York Yankees

Jameson Taillon delivered a brilliant start for the Yankees, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Taillon walked one and struck out eight.

Triston Casas and Reese McGuire homered for Boston. Giancarlo Stanton went deep in the sixth and sparked an eight-inning rally with the Yankees trailing 4-3.

Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, advanced on a groundout and scored on Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly to tie the game. Josh Donaldson scored a walk-off RBI single to complete the comeback as the New York Yankees won 5-4.

Panda @EasyMoneyPanda @Yankees I don't always like Donaldson... but you gotta hand it to the guy... walk-offs are becoming his specialty! @Yankees I don't always like Donaldson... but you gotta hand it to the guy... walk-offs are becoming his specialty!

Aaron Judge almost notched No. 61 to draw level with New York Yankees legend Roger Maris

Aaron Judge matched Babe Ruth’s tally of 60 homers on Tuesday, becoming only the third Yankee in history to reach that milestone. He is only one big swing away from tying Roger Maris’ long-standing American League record for most home runs in a season.

The crowd at Yankee Stadium was eagerly waiting for Judge’s record-tying home run against the Red Sox on Thursday night.

Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged towards first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch.

With 13 games left, Judge leads the AL in average (.316), home runs and RBIs (128). He is in contention to win the MLB’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. If successful, he would also become the first Yankee since Mickey Mantle in 1956 to accomplish that feat.

Judge is due to enter free agency after this season, which is cause for anxiety across the Yankees organization. He turned down a $213.5 million seven-year extension at the start of the year, taking a huge gamble. Fair to say, it’s a gamble that has paid off extraordinarily well.

The ball is now in Judge’s court while negotiating numbers, and fans want the Yankees to pay whatever it takes to make him stay.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far