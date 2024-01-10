"That's why the Rays are so sick" - Tyler Glasnow recalls having a beer with President of Baseball Ops Erik Neander after Dodgers trade

Tyler Glasnow spent the last six seasons with the Rays, but now that time is over. In December, he, alongside Manuel Margot, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Glasnow joins a juggernaut team that has been on a tear this offseason. LA has signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez alone in free agency.

Glasnow recently went on The Chris Rose Rotation to discuss his last few days with the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I went over to Erik's [Neander] house after I got traded for like two hours and just like drank a beer with him and like kicked it in his backyard" stated Glasnow.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Glasnow recalled that he went to the house of the Rays' President of Baseball Operations, Erik Neander, and had a beer with him. This shows just how close-knit of an organization the Rays are, from top to bottom.

It left Chris Rose questioning how many front-office personnel would hang out with one of their players and figures there are not many out there.

"No, I don't think so either. That's why the Rays are so sick" stated Glasnow.

While Glasnow now plays in Los Angeles, Tampa Bay will always hold a special place in his heart. Now, he will look to contend for a World Series title with his new squad.

What can the Dodgers expect from Tyler Glasnow this upcoming season?

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

Tyler Glasnow is coming off a season where he started 21 games, compiling a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA across 120 innings pitched. The games started and innings pitched in 2023 were career-highs for the hard-throwing righty.

Getting high innings late into the season has been a problem for Glasnow during his career. He has issues with his elbow, oblique, shoulder, and forearm that have cost him some time.

Expand Tweet

Given the state of the Dodgers' pitching staff, Glasnow does not have to do everything himself. He will not have to rush through an injury to help his team. The rotation would be fine without him for a few games if needed.

If Glasnow can stay healthy next season, expect some career numbers or close to them. With a change of scenery, he will certainly look to make his best impression with his new fanbase.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.