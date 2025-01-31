"That's their Roki Sasaki", "$15,000,000 for dead arm" - Fans react to Blue Jays signing Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays made another splash on Thursday, signing veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer to a one-year, $15,500,000 deal. While the 40-year-old will still need to pass a physical before the signing will be made official, it is a significant move for a Blue Jays squad that has struggled to land stars this offseason.

While Scherzer may not be able to perform at the Cy Young Award-winning level he has throughout the majority of his career, if he can stay healthy in 2025, he could be an intriguing addition.

The Blue Jays have been looking to add a quality starter all offseason, missing out on the likes of Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki, both of which they were heavily linked to.

After the deal was reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on the signing.

Despite Max Scherzer's Hall of Fame caliber resume, he is now 40 years old and has struggled to remain healthy.

"15 million for dead arm," - One fan posted.

"That's their Roki Sasaki" - Another fan posted.

While he can still be a solid contributor, some fans are skeptical that he can remain on the field for the majority of the season.

"I'm not sure this guy has anything left," a fan posted online.

"Washed hope he proves me wrong but what an abysmal off season for us," another fan shared.

"Another season of an MLB team wasting a roster spot with this guy. Unreal," a fan added.

Injuries ended Max Scherzer's 2024 season early

There is good reason to be concerned about Max Scherzer's ability to stay on the field this upcoming season. At the end of 2023, the three-time Cy Young Award winner dealt with nerve issues while also undergoing surgery on a herniated disc, delaying his start to last season.

Injuries not only led to a delayed start to Scherzer's 2024 but also brought it to an abrupt ending. Near the end of the year, Scherzer hit the IL with shoulder fatigue before a hamstring strain ultimately brought his year to a close.

Last season with the Texas Rangers, injuries limited Max Scherzer to only 43.1 innings, however, he was still solid when he was able to take to the mound. Through his limited action in 2024, Scherzer posted a 2-4 record with a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

If he is going to make any sort of impact for the Toronto Blue Jays this upcoming season, he needs to turn back the clock and avoid any significant setbacks.

