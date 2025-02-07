"That's rude" - Cubs star on Luka Doncic's potential $117,000,000 loss due to Mavericks trade

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 07, 2025 10:52 GMT
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ felt bad for Luka Doncic who is set to miss out on around $117 million following his shocking blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. While being close to Hollywood may increase his endorsement earnings, the technical aspects of the trade impact Doncic's upcoming supermax extension.

During Thursday's episode of Justin Ayers' podcast, when the Cubs outfielder learned about Doncic's potential financial loss, Happ had a two-word reaction:

"That's bad," Happ said (40:05 - 47:32).
Why Luka Doncic will lose $117 million from the trade?

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers pulled off one of the biggest trades of this century by swapping their superstars.

As part of a three-team trade involving the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, are heading to the Lakers. The Mavericks, in return, received Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Jazz benefit from this transaction by acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks, and another 2025 second-round pick via the Clippers.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Doncic's move from Dallas to California will subject his earnings to higher taxes. Additionally, due to the trade, Doncic is no longer eligible for the supermax extension he was set to receive in around 18 months.

Had the Mavericks not traded him, Doncic was poised to sign the largest contract in NBA history, worth $346 million over five years. Now, the best deal he can secure is a four-year, $229 million deal, resulting in a $117 million difference.

With the Lakers, Doncic joins NBA great LeBron James, who has always spoken highly of the Slovenian star. Given the gravity of the trade, James claims he initially thought it was a "hoax."

“My emotions were all over the place Saturday,” James said. “We were coming off a huge win in the (Madison Square) Garden and I was out with my family at dinner and the first time I heard it I thought it was fake and that it was a hoax.”

The rest of the NBA world is still adjusting to this new reality. As the dust settles, Dallas now boasts the Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis combo, while the Lakers have the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Who do you think is the better duo? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

