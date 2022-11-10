The Houston Astros won't be picking up Trey Mancini's option, making him a free agent for the 2023 season. Mancini came over to Houston from the Baltimore Orioles during the trade deadline in August. He struggled a bit offensively in Houston, especially during the postseason.

His offensive power will interest quite a few teams this off-season. While he struggled during his time in Houston, Mancini is an offensive threat. Besides this season and his rookie year, he's hit well over 20 home runs every year, with a career-high of 35 in 2019.

Trey Mancini is now a free agent. His option was not picked up by the Astros

Trey Mancini is a fan-favorite around the league. He had to step away from the game of baseball in 2020 due to his battle with cancer. He recovered enough to return to baseball in 2021.

Houston Astros fans are sad to lose someone like Mancini. He has a great attitude, is a good role model, and is an inspiration to us all. While he was in a bit of a slump in Houston, fans didn't want to see him go.

"Man that's sad I really loved that guy," said a fan.

"Man that's sad I really loved the guy," said a fan.

"I think it's a mistake to dump someone with such a positive attitude. He may have struggled but that kind of talent and heart always finds its way back around again. Too bad we won't be the ones to benefit when it does." explained another.

"I think it's a mistake to dump someone with such a positive attitude. He may have struggled but that kind of talent and heart always finds its way back around again. Too bad we won't be the ones to benefit when it does." explained another.

"I will always be so grateful for the play he made at first base against the Phillies in Game 5, but I'm not surprised. I wish him the best."

"Mancini seems like a class-act. I'm glad he got a ring. If this was a temp thing, then I truly wish him well; wherever he goes."

"Wishing Trey great success. Such a great guy.."

"He has heart and strength. Won against cancer and Won the World Series"

"I really liked Mancini but unfortunately he didn't perform in the postseason aside that really great play at first base which could have cost us the game, he seems like a good person and good player so I wish him well wherever he goes"

"He didn't get to play consistently. It makes a huge difference. I would have loved to keep him. I do wish him luck."

"No surprise there. Grateful for that game 5 play at first tho. That might have been worth it."

They're disappointed to see such a good guy go. While some fans pointed out his struggles at the plate, others are arguing it's because of his inconsistent playing time. He went from nearly an everyday starter in Baltimore to a DH option in Houston. Not getting at-bats every day can really mess up a hitter's timing.

The Houston Astros plan to go back-to-back

Houston Astros WS Parade

The Houston Astros are doing everything in their power to go back-to-back and win the World Series title again next year. They started by bringing back manager Dusty Baker on a one-year deal.

The team will have their core group of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez. Rookie sensation Jeremy Pena will also look to capitalize on his stellar season and keep the momentum going into next year.

The team is awaiting a decision from ace pitcher Justin Verlander, who has an opt-out clause he could exercise this offseason. It's likely the team won't chase after Verlander if he decides to become a free agent.

Given how little the team could change for the 2023 season, another World Series title is not out of the question.

