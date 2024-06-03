"That's some savage at-bats" - Aaron Boone hails Juan Soto's impeccable hitting in remarkable Yankees turnaround to sweep Giants

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees made it five wins in five on Sunday after a remarkable late rally from their hitters. A four-run ninth inning helped the Yankees sweep the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The home side seemed to have the game in their grasp, with the Yankees trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning. However, Anthony Volpe's RBI triple allowed Jose Trevino to score.

That's when Yankees hero Juan Soto stepped up for his new team for the umpteenth time this season. The enigmatic superstar launched a two-run home run off All-Star closer Camilo Doval to give the Yankees a 6-5 lead in the game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Soto's go-ahead home run was his 17th homer of the season as the three-time All-Star continues his red-hot form in pinstripes. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was seemingly at a loss for words for the Dominican slugger's clutch performance.

“That’s some savage at-bats right there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Soto. “Just wow. To get on a pitch like he hit off of Snell to start out … then bookends the day with another homer off Doval. Pretty good day to homer.”

Earlier in the game, Juan Soto homered off the reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell to give the Yankees an initial lead in the top of the first inning.

Juan Soto credits Yankees teammates 'positive' mindset

Juan Soto contributed with three RBIs that included two home runs in five at-bats on the night. Following Soto's go-ahead home run, Aaron Judge scored off Giancarlo Stanton's 1500th career hit to round off a four-run ninth inning.

While Judge hailed the team's mentality after their late turnaround to sweep the Giants, Soto credited his teammates' positive mentality.

“Everybody in that dugout is thinking we’re gonna do something, we’re gonna do damage,” Juan Soto said.

“We all know how capable we are to make damage, so we always stay positive. “Everybody is like right there, always thinking positive, always think we can do it.”

Soto also talked about Yankees catcher Jose Trevino's hustle that sparked the team's late surge in the ninth.

“Trevino did a huge thing when he ran down that ground ball and beat it out,” he said. “That was huge.”

The Yankees will return to the Bronx to host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series after further consolidating their place at the top of the AL East table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback